Martin's Mill 84, Cross Roads 20
MARTIN'S MILL — The Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs opened District 19-2A action with an 84-20 win over the Cross Roads Lady Bobcats on Friday.
Jada Celsur led the Lady Mustangs with 33 points, followed by Mattie Burns and Ruthie Main with 14 points each.
Also scoring for Martin's Mill (22-3, 1-0) were Kate Lindsey (8), Libby Rogers (7), Kylee Lookabaugh (6) and Reese Hataway (2).
Brook Locke led CR with seven points.
The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to play at Frankston on Tuesday. JV action is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. Cross Roads is scheduled to host Kerens at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Brownsboro 45, Mabank 26
MABANK — Brownsboro outscored Mabank 23-0 in the second quarter en route to a 45-26 District 14-4A victory over the Mabank Lady Panthers on Friday.
The Bearettes improve to 24-2 on the season and 1-0 in league play. The Lady Panhers fall to 20-6 and 1-1.
Paris Miller led Brownsboro with 20 points. Also scoring for the Bearettes were Rebecca Rumbo (8), Khyra Garrett (7), Mekhayia Moore (6), Khayla Garrett (2) and Karis Fisher (2).
Lauren Carter led Mabank with eight points, followed by Bailey Litchfield (5), Savannah Wagner (5), Carley Sapp (3), Brooke Ford (3) and Ryleigh Ray (2).
Brownsboro plays host to Athens on Tuesday, while Mabank visits Canton.
Canton 53, Wills Point 44
CANTON — Shamier Quimby hit for 16 points and Hannah Cordell added 15 as the Canton Eaglettes defeated Wills Point 53-44 on Friday in a District 14-4A contest.
The Eaglettes (18-6, 1-0) will play host to Mabank on Tuesday. Wills Point (15-7, 0-2) is slated to host Van on Tuesday.
Also scoring for Canton were Ashtyn Norrell (10), Airianna Pickens (4), Allison Rickman (4), Payton Bray (2) and Amrie Clower (2).
Riley Kinney led the Lady Tigers with 15 points, while Antronea Jackson and Kinley Collins added 13 points apiece. Also scoring were Jamya Lyons-Brown (2) and Angelina Fields (1).