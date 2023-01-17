Senoj Jones scored 18 points to lead the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders to a 42-29 win over the Mesquite Lady Skeeters in a District 10-6A girls basketball game on Tuesday at the Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
The Lady Raiders improve to 15-10 overall and 4-3 in district, while Mesquite falls to 19-8 and 1-6.
Others scoring for TL were Jakayla White (8), Bianca Mumphrey (5), Ella Rook (4), Cinahya Ekwuruke (4) and Zion Smith (3).
Mumphrey hit a 3-pointer and the Lady Raiders were 9 of 16 from the free throw line.
Kayla Smolley and Sanaa Darensburg led the Lady Skeeters with eight points each. Smolley had two 3-pointers. Mesquite was 5 of 10 at the free throw line.
The Lady Raiders return to play next Tuesday, traveling to Rockwall-Heath for a 6:30 p.m. varsity start. Mesquite returns to play next Tuesday, visiting Mesquite Horn in a 7 p.m. contest.
Whitehouse 38, Pine Tree 28
LONGVIEW — The Whitehouse LadyCats scored a 38-28 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates in a District 15-5A girls basketball game at the Pirate Center.
Malazia Pardue led the LadyCats with 10 points.
The LadyCats improve to 10-17 overall and 4-4 in district. The Lady Pirates fall to 9-16 and 0-8.
Aaliyah Oliver had nine points and four steals in the loss for Pine Tree. Cnya Day added nine points and five rebounds, and Jalen Scroggins finished with seven points, nine rebounds and two steals.
Whitehouse returns to play on Friday, hosting Marshall at 7 p.m. in C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena. Pine Tree is scheduled to travel to Texarkana to meet Texas High at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Chapel Hill 48, Kilgore 29
NEW CHAPEL HILL — D.J. Kincade hit for 20 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs defeated the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs 48-29 on Tuesday in a District 17-4A girls basketball game.
Chapel Hill improves to 18-7 overall and 6-1 in district. Kilgore falls to 2-16 and 1-6.
Carneecia Johnson added seven points for Chapel Hill with Alexia Rogers and McKenzie Peery hitting six points apiece.
Chapel Hill is scheduled to visit Carthage at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Kilgore is slated to host Spring Hill at 6 p.m. Friday.
Canton 52, Lindale 40
CANTON — Amari Welch hit for 22 points to spark the Canton Eaglettes to a 52-40 win over Lindale on Tuesday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game.
Canton improves to 23-5 overall and 6-1 in district. The Lady Eagles fall to 5-12 and 2-5.
Others scoring for the Eaglettes were Payton Bray (8), Airianna Pickens (5), Kara Pride (4), Caroline Stern (4), Lily Cervantes (4), Halle Hawes (3) and Katrina Morphis (2).
Welch hit four 3-pointers with Hawes adding one trey. Canton was 15 of 21 at the free throw line.
Brooke Everest led the Lady Eagles with 13 points, followed by Marley Keith (9), Madison Luster (8), Jillian Ortiz (6), Landri Laing (2) and Felicity Thiam (2). Keith had a 3-pointer for Lindale with the Lady Eagles 9 of 13 at the free throw line.
Canton visits Mabank at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Lindale is slated to host Cumberland Academy at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Van 49, Cumberland 26
VAN — Marisa Richardson scored 26 points to move past 1,000 points in her career, and the Van Lady Vandals captured a 49-26 win over Cumberland Academy on Tuesday in a District 16-4A game.
Richardson also had five steals and two assists for Van, which improved to 16-2 overall and 6-1 in the district. Cassidy Stewart chipped in with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Van plays host to Brownsboro on Friday, while Cumberland is scheduled to visit Lindale.
Arp 31, Troup 24
TROUP — The Arp Lady Tigers got 15 points from Cyla Nelson-Rose on the way to a 31-24 win over Troup in a District 16-3A game.
Abby Nichols added eight points, Kyleigh Pawlik four and Kyla Horton three for Arp.
Bailey Blanton paced Troup with nine points, Ashja Franklin added six, and Qhenja Jordan and Emory Cover finished with four apiece.
Hawkins 63, Ore City 8
ORE CITY — Jordyn Warren scored 21 points to go along with eight steals, six assists and two rebounds, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks moved to 7-0 in District 21-2A play with a 63-8 win over Ore City.
Taetum Smith chipped in with 15 points and eight steals for Hawkins. Laney Wilson finished with eight points and three steals, Alaya Scoggins seven points, five steals and two rebounds, Londyn Wilson six points, Carmen Turner four points and three steals and Kalyn Ellison two points and three steals.
Union Grove 72, Harleton 22
UNION GROVE — Ava Wightman led four Lady Lions into double figures with 15 points, and Union Grove rolled to a 72-22 win over Harleton on Tuesday in District 21-2A.
Gracie Stanford added 14, Taylor Campbell 13, Esmeralda Escobedo 12, Gracie Winn seven, Keira Taylor six, Sarah Prince four and Analeice Jones one for the Lady Lions.
Big Sandy 40, Linden-Kildare 33
BIG SANDY — MaRyiah Francis filled the state sheet with 14 points, seven steals, two blocks and two rebounds, and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats earned a 40-33 win over Linden-Kildare in District 21-2A.
Jazymne Brown added 10 points and nine rebounds for Big Sandy, which led 19-3 after one quarter and 28-9 at halftime. Shemaiah Johnson finished with 10 points, three rebounds and three steals, Journie Plunkett four points and five rebounds and Alsysia Estes two points, two rebounds and two assists.
Overton 38, New Summerfield 23
OVERTON — Sarah Emery scored 12 points, and the Overton Lady Mustangs took control in the middle quarters to earn a 38-23 win over New Summerfield in District 22-2A.
Brylie Smith scored eight points for Overton, which outscored New Summerfield 22-7 in the second and third quarters. Kayla Nobles and Alex Brown had six points apiece, Avery Smith four and Kyuana Brown two. Nobles led with nine rebounds, and Brylie Smith added six. Brown finished with three assists, Avery Smith three steals and Nobles two blocks.