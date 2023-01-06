The Tyler Lady Lions opened the fourth quarter on a 22-1 run en route to a 64-32 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks on Friday in a District 15-5A girls basketball game at the Lions Den.
It was the fifth consecutive win for the Lady Lions as they improve to 18-5 overall and 4-1 in district. The Lady Mavericks fall to 7-14 and 2-3.
Sophomore Kalyse Buffin led the Lady Lions with 21 points. She hit two 3-pointers and was 5 of 7 at the free throw line.
Freshman Bralyah Miller scored nine points for Tyler with Taniyah Elmore, Kyla Crawford and Jer’Miya Rice hitting for eight points apiece. Others scoring were A’Niya Hartsfield (6) and Justtice Taylor (4).
Hartsfield had two 3-pointers with one each from Elmore and Rice.
Alyssa Helton led the Lady Mavs with nine points, followed by Asia Smith (7), Michaela Haaland (5), Are’anna Gill (5), Avah Flanagan (3), Calleigh Johnson (2) and Jakayla Rusk (1).
Tyler led 41-27 entering the fourth quarter and started the final period with the run.
The Lady Lions return to play on Tuesday, traveling to Whitehouse to meet the LadyCats in a 7 p.m. tipoff at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena. Tyler returns home on Friday, Jan. 13, hosting Texas High in a 6:30 p.m. start.
Marshall is scheduled to host Hallsville at 7 p.m. Tuesday and visit Pine Tree at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
Grace 51, Coram Deo 38
The Grace Community Lady Cougars improve to 4-0 in TAPPS 5A District 2 standings with a 51-38 win over Flower Mound Coram Deo on Friday at the GCS Gymnasium.
Overall, the Lady Cougars are 23-7. The Lady Lions fall to 2-2 in district.
Paige Gilmore led Grace with 21 points, including scoring eight points in the first quarter to get the Lady Cougars going.
Also scoring for GCS were Brenna Hill (8), Macie Mathis (7), Reece Porter (7), Abigail Roach (6) and Lucy Loftis (2).
Van 58, Mabank 34
MABANK — Landry Jones hit for 22 points and Ella Barrett added 12 points as the Van Lady Vandals scored a 58-34 District 16-4A girls basketball win over the Mabank Lady Panthers on Friday.
Van improves to 13-2 overall and 3-1 in district, while Mabank falls to 14-12 and 2-3.
Jones added seven rebounds, five steals and two assists with Barrett added eight boards and an assist.
Other contributors for the Lady Vandals were Marisa Richardson (8 points, 3 assists, 2 steals), Jordan Ryan (6 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals), Mikyla Bachert (6 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 points), Cassidy Stewart (5 points, 2 rebounds) and Shelby Burns (2 points, 2 rebounds).
Van rushed out to a 21-3 first quarter lead.
Van is scheduled to play host to Athens at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Mabank is slated to visit Lindale at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Hawkins 73, Harleton 24
HAWKINS — The Lady Hawks stretched their winning streak to 16, scoring a 73-24 win over Harleton on Friday in a District 21-2A girls basketball game.
The victory also moves Hawkins to 5-0 in league play.
Jordyn Warren led the Lady Hawks with 29 points, six rebounds, five steals and five assists. She also hit two 3-pointers.
Laney Wilson also had a double double for Hawkins with 13 points and 10 rebounds. She added three steals and an assist.
Other Hawkins contributors were Taetum Smith (11 points, 5 rebounds, 8 steals, 1 assist), Alaya Scoggins (5 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals), Londyn Wilson (4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals), Carmen Turner (4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals) and Kalyn Ellison (2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal).
Emma Reynolds led the LadyCats with six points, followed by Kailey Wright (4), Nevaeh Dent (4), Heidi Roberts (3), Annabelle Green (3), Trenna Denton (2) and Makenzie Hearron (1).
Hawkins won the JV game, 33-13.
Harleton is scheduled to host Ore City at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Hawkins is scheduled to visit Linden-Kildare at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Edgewood 62, Paris Chisum 22
EDGEWOOD — Ella Tyner hit for 15 points and Tristen Smith added 14 as the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs scored a 62-22 win over Paris Chisum on Friday in a District 12-3A basketball game.
Edgewood broke out ot a 20-8 first quarter lead.
Others scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Blair McPherson (9), Brooke Elliott (8), Kassidy Paul (7) and Anna Nicholson (5).
Edgewood improves to 18-7 overall and 4-0 in district.