LONGVIEW — The Tyler Lady Lions registered their 20th victory of the season by downing Pine Tree 58-26 on Tuesday in a District 15-5A girls basketball game at the Pirate Center.
Tyler goes to 20-5 on the season and 3-1 in league play. The Lady Pirates fall to 10-11 and 0-4.
Sophomore Kalyse Buffin led the way for the Lady Lions with 20 points. Freshman Bralyah Miller added 11 points.
Others scoring for Tyler were Justtice Taylor (9), Jer'Miya Rice (5), Taniyah Elmore (4), Bra'shia Miller (4), Amiyah Clay (3) and Kyla Crawford (2).
Ewoma Ugibini led the Lady Pirates with 11 points.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to play host to Marshall on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Pine Tree is slated to visit Hallsville on Friday.
Chapel Hill 50, LaPoynor 49
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Alexia Rogers, Kya Cook and Kaiden Kelley all hit in double figures to help spark the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs to a 50-49 win over the Class 2A No. 7 LaPoynor Flyerettes on Tuesday in a non-district basketball game.
Rogers led with 17 points, followed by Cook (14) and Kelley (10).
Kelley had a double double by adding 12 rebounds. Rogers had eight boards and Cook added three steals.
Chapel Hill (15-6) returns to District 17-4A play by hosting Longview Spring Hill on Friday. Tipoff is set for 6:15 p.m.
LaPoynor (18-3) is slated to play at Martin's Mill in a District 19-2A game at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Brook Hill 40, Bishop Gorman 24
Freshman Mylee Both and sophomore Karmen Mill each scored nine points to help propel the Brook Hill Lady Guard to a 40-24 win over the Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders on Tuesday in a non-district girls basketball game at Haddad Gymnasium in Tyler.
Others scoring for BH were Remy Tonroy (6), Lila Morris (5), Bethany Lavender (4), Landrey McNeel (3), Jayden Smith (2) and RJ McCord (2).
Brook Hill (14-12) kicks off district play by hosting Dallas Shelton 6 p.m. Friday.
The Lady Crusaders (5-11) are slated to host Dallas Yavnech Academy at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Brownsboro 24, Mabank 18
BROWNSBORO — Defending state champion Brownsboro stayed unbeaten in District 16-4A witha 24-18 win over the Mabank Lady Panthers on Tuesday.
The Bearettes got to 15-5 on the season and 3-0 in district. Mabank goes to 14-11 and 2-2.
Brownsboro took a 7-3 first quarter lead and a 14-8 halftime advantange. The Lady Panthers pulled with 16-13 entering the fourth quarter, but the Bearettes held on.
Khayla Garrett led Brownsboro with eight points, while Tiykeah McKenzie and Khyra Garrett scored six points apiece. Michelle Lewis added four.
Mabank's Savannah Wagner was the game's top scorer with nine points. Other Lady Panthers scoring were Brooklyn Roberts (5), Bailey Litchfield (3) and Jacey Jones (1).
Brownsboro visits Athens on Friday with Mabank hosting Van.
Hawkins 56, McLeod 36
McLEOD — The Hawkins Lady Hawks stayed unbeaten in District 21-2A basketball with a 56-36 victory over McLeod.
The Lady Hawks is 4-0 in league play.
Laney Wilson led all Lady Hawk scorers with 18 points. She added six rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Jordyn Warren was next in line with 16 points as well as five rebounds, six assists and a steal. Taetum Smith scored 11 points, while adding five rebounds and eight steals.
Other Hawkins contributors were Alaya Scoggins (6 points, 3 rebounds), Kalyn Ellison (3 points) and Londyn Wilson (2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals).
Hitting 3-pointers were Smith, Warren, Ellison and Wilson.
Van 47, Lindale 31
VAN — The Van Lady Vandals moved to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in district play with a 47-31 District 16-4A win over Lindale.
Marisa Richardson paced Van with 18 points. Landry Jones chipped in with 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals, Jordan Ryan nine points and 11 rebounds, Ella Barrett four points and eight rebounds, Mikyla Bachert seven rebounds, four assists and one point and Shelby Burns five rebounds.
Van outscored Lindale 26-11 in the second half.