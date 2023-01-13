The Tyler Lady Lions finished the first round of District 15-5A girls basketball with an 86-54 win over the Texas High Lady Tigers on Friday at the Lions Den in Tyler.
Sophomore Kalyse Buffin hit for 29 points, including four 3-pointers for the Lady Lions.
The victory moves Tyler to 23-5 on the season and 6-1 in district. Texas High falls to 3-12 and 1-6. The Lady Lions have won nine consecutive games.
Bralyah Miller and Justtice Taylor were both in double figures for the Lady Lions by hitting 11 points. They each hit a trey as well.
Others scoring for Tyler were Taniyah Elmore (9), Jer’Miya Rice (9), A’Niya Hartsfield (6), Kyla Crawford (6) and Amiyah Clay (5).
Also hitting 3-pointers were Hartsfield (2), Elmore (1), Clay (1) and Rice (1). The Lady Lions had 11 treys. Tyler was 9 of 14 at the free throw line.
Sereniti Collins led the Texarkana school with 16 points. She had two 3-pointers and was 6 of 6 at the free throw line.
The Lady Tigers were 8 of 11 from the free throw line.
The Lady Lions begin the second half of district on Tuesday, hosting the Longview Lady Lobos. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Lions Den. The Lady Tigers are scheduled to visit Hallsville at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Tyler Legacy 41, Rockwall 29
The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders defeated the Rockwall Lady Jackets 41-29 on Friday in a District 10-6A girls basketball game at the Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
The Lady Raiders go to 14-10 overall and 3-3 in district, while the Lady Jackets fall to 17-10 and 4-2.
Ella Rook led the way with 12 points to pace the Lady Raiders. She was followed by Bianca Mumphrey (6), Rose Rook (4), McKenzie Boone (4), Zion Smith (3), Cinahya Ekwuruke (3), Ionna Jones (3), Ja’Kayla White (2), Zalai Jasper (2) and La’Daija Gallon (2).
Hitting 3-pointers were Smith, Ella Rook, Rose Rook, Mumphrey and Boone. The Lady Raiders were 14 of 28 at the free throw line.
The Lady Raiders’ defense limited Rockwall to single digits in each quarter.
Nicole Aguirre led the Lady Jackets with nine points, followed by Lola Buraimo (7), Makenna Armstrong (5), Nhira Iverson (5) and Mack Lindigrin (3). Rockwall’s only 3-pointer was made by Lindigrin. The Lady Jackets were 9 of 19 at the free throw line.
The Lady Raiders return to play on Tuesday, hosting Mesquite in a 6:30 p.m. contest. Rockwall is scheduled to visit Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday.
Brook Hill 52, All Saints 27
BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard broke out to a 15-0 first-quarter lead en route to a 52-27 victory over the All Saints Lady Trojans on Friday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 girls basketball game.
Brook Hill improves to 16-13 overall and 2-1 in district. All Saints falls to 10-10 and 1-2.
Two freshmen led the Lady Guard — Mylee Booth was top scorer with 20 with Remy Tonroy adding 10.
Others scoring for Brook Hill were senior Bethany Lavender (7), sophomore Karmen Miller (4), junior Lila Morris (4), sophomore Elena Pinol (4) and freshman Julianna Mize (3).
“Tonight was a big night for us,” BH Coach Jereme Hubbard said. “We lost our district opener at home last Friday night in heartbreaking fashion (48-46 to Dallas Shelton) and we needed to get back on our own floor and get the taste out of our mouths. We start three freshmen and two sophomores and learning how to handle adversity has been our biggest challenge. We won a tough game on the road this past Tuesday (50-44 over Carrollton Prince of Peace), and now we were able to put a strong performance together at home.
“We play the No. 1 team in the state and defending Class 5A state champions (Dallas Christian) on the road Tuesday night. Our staff had been concerned about tonight being a little bit of a trap game. If we can play our cards right and take care of business the rest of the way, we like where we are. Our progression has hit a spike and we are reaping the benefits of some of the lumps we took in the month of December. It’s an exciting time to be a part of the program.”
All Saints is scheduled to host Waco Vanguard at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Van 45, Canton 42, OT
CANTON — Landry Jones scored 24 points to help the Van Lady Vandals edged the Canton Eaglettes, 45-42, in overtime on Friday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game.
Van won the OT period 5-2. Canton outscored the Lady Vandals 8-4 in the fourth period to force the extra period.
Amari Welch the Eaglettes with 15 points. Others scoring for Canton (22-5, 5-1) were Airianna Pickens (8), Halle Hawes (6), Caroline Stern (6), Payton Bray (3), Lily Cervantes (2) and Katrina Morphis (2).
Welch had three 3-pointers with Stern hitting two. Hawes had one trey. Canton was 12 of 19 at the free throw line.
Also scoring for the Lady Vandals (15-2, 5-1) were Mikyla Bachert (9), Shelby Burns (5), Ryan Jordan (4) and Marisa Richardson (3). Jones had three 3-pointers with one from Bachert. Van hit 11 of 22 free throw attempts.
Canton plays host to Lindale at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Van travels to Tyler on Tuesday to play Cumberland Academy at 6:15 p.m.
West Rusk 48, Troup 45, OT
TROUP — The West Rusk Lady Raiders outscored Troup, 10-7, in overtime to capture a 48-45 win in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Qhenja Jordan led Troup with 20 points, followed by Chloie Haugeberg with 10. Other Lady Tigers scoring were Ashja Franklin (6), Bailey Blanton (4) and Sara Neel (3).
Haugeberg hit three 3-pointers with one each from Neel and Franklin.
Troup is slated to host Arp on Tuesday with the JV scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m.