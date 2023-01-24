HALLSVILLE — Kalyse Buffin hit a game-high 27 points to help lead the Tyler Lady Lions to a 72-56 win over the Hallsville Lady Bobcats on Tuesday in a District 15-5A girls basketball game.
The Lady Lions improve to 25-6 overall and 8-2 in district. The Lady Bobcats fall to 6-22 and 2-8.
Buffin led three Lady Lions in double figures. Bralyah Miller added 18 points, including two 3-pointers, with Kayla Crawford contibuting 14 points. Also scoring for Tyler were Jer'Miya Rice (8), A'Niya Hartsfield (3) and Justtice Taylor (2).
Hartsfield had a 3-pointer.
Aubrey Marjason paced the Lady Bobcats with 19 points. She was followed by Rylie Manshack (9), Teagan Hill (7), Piper Endsley (5), Hope Miles (5), McKenzie Reese (4), Lamiaya Henderson (2), Abby Tarkington (2), Makayla Reese (2) and Karleisa Taylor (1).
Marjason and Endsley each hit 3-pointers.
The Lady Lions were 7 of 14 at the free throw line and Hallsville was 16 of 25.
The Lady Lions return to play on Friday, hosting Pine Tree in a 6:30 p.m. contest. Hallsville is scheduled to visit Mount Pleasant on Friday.
Brownsboro 55, Lindale 48
BROWNSBORO — Khayla Garrett hit for 24 points and Khyra Garrett added 17 as the Brownsboro Bearettes defeated the Lindale Lady Eagles 55-48 on Tuesday in a District 16-4A basketball game.
Others scoring for the Bearettes (18-7, 6-2) were Tiykeah McKenzie (5), Michelle Lewis (4), Bradie Cooper (3) and Natalee Smith (2).
Marley Keith led the Lady Eagles (13-16, 3-6) with 19 points, followed by Brooke Everest (10), Allie Davenport (5), Madison Luster (4), Makenna Burks (4), Kayli Vickery (2), Landri Lang (2) and Jillian Ortiz (2).
Brownsboro visits Mabank on Friday and Lindale plays host to Van.
Neches 48, Martinsville 17
NECHES — Neches jumped out to a 16-0 lead and cruised to a 48-17 win over Martinsville on Tuesday in a District 27-2A basketball game on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers improve to 23-2 overall and 6-0 in in district. The Lady Pirates fall to 11-13 and 4-4.
Joely Jenkins paced Neches with 15 points, followed by Sealy Hines (11). Others scoring for the Lady Tigers were Kacie Trimble (8), Jessi Sumpter (6), Aubrey Kincade (4), Kathryn Morgan (2) and Addison Spaith (2).
Scoring for Martinsville were Kinley Snider (8), Alex Pope (4), Serena Ward (3) and Halie Kirk (2).
Neches plays host to Wells on Friday. Centerville visits Martinsville on Friday.
Sabine 62, Daingerfield 14
DAINGERFIELD — Ashlynn Davis hit for 16 points and Loren Colquitt added 12 points to lead the Sabine Lady Cardinals to a 62-14 win over Daingerfield on Tuesday in a District 15-3A girls basketball game.
Also scoring for the Lady Cards were Ashleigh McCormack (9), Kylee Longhofer (6), Caitlyn Stewart (5), Ella Roberts (4), Breanna Evans (4), Bailey Pierce (2), Silvia Bosoni (2) and Tayla Calico (2).
Sabine host Hughes Springs Friday with JV girls starting at 4 p.m. and varsity girls at 6:30 p.m.
Grace Community 53, Dallas Bishop Dunne 9
Abigail Roach scored 18 points and Brenna Hill added 10 points as the Grace Community Lady Cougars scored a 53-9 win over Dallas Bishop Dunne on Tuesday at GCS gym.
Others scoring the Lady Cougars (27-8, 8-1) were Olivia Clark (6), Macie Mathis (5), Kalynn Giffin (4), Harper Auringer (4), A. Clark (2), Reece Porter (2) and Ashley Brown (2).
Grace visits Flower Mound Coram Deo on Friday.
Longview 41, Pine Tree 29
LONGVIEW — Bethany Baltes scored 11 points, Paris Simpson dominated inside with 10 rebounds and the Longview Lady Lobos knocked off crosstown rival Pine Tree, 41-29, for a road, District 15-5A win on Tuesday.
Baltes added three steals for Longview. Simpson dished out four assists, and T'Asia McGee finished with seven points, four steals and four assists.
Longview will host Marshall on Friday. Pine Tree visits Tyler High.
Tatum 31, Troup 13
TROUP — Patience Price scored 10 points, and the Tatum Lady Eagles held Troup to one point in the middle two quarters on the way to a 31-13 District 16-3A win on Tuesday.
Kamdyn Scott added eight points, six rebounds and five steals for Tatum, which led 13-5 at halftime. Kerrigan Biggs finished with four points, three rebounds, two steals, four assists and two blocks. Jade Moore-Simon had two points, five rebounds, three steals and six blocks, Alecia Halton one assist, Price four steals, Rhianna Harris three points, Aundrea Bradley two points and four steals and Kaleigh Hooker two points and two rebounds.
Tatum improved to 15-10 overall and 8-0 in district play with the win.
Hawkins 46, Union Grove 33
UNION GROVE — The Hawkins Lady Hawks rallied from an early deficit to earn a 46-33 win over the Union Grove Lady Lions, moving to 9-0 in District 21-2A play.
Ava Wightman scored eight points and Gracie Winn had seven for Union Grove, which led 9-4 after one quarter but trailed 17-15 at halftime. Taylor Campbell finished with five points, Gracie Stanford and Keira Taylor four apiece, Esmeralda Escobedo three and Sarah Prince two.
Big Sandy 43, Ore City 13
BIG SANDY — Shemaiah Johnson scored 11 points as the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats earned a 43-13 District 21-2A win over Ore City.
Johnson added two rebounds and six steals for Big Sandy, which led 17-2 after one quarter and 26-5 at the half. Alaysia Estes added five points, three rebounds and four assists, MaRyiah Francis seven points, three rebounds and two assists, Reanna Ray eight points and three rebounds, Journie Plunkett two points and Jazmyne Brown eight points, three rebounds and two steals. Brilee Langford added three rebounds.