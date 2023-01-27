HAWKINS — Hawkins defeated McLeod, 68-44, on Friday in a District 21-2A girls basketball, clinching the Lady Hawks fifth consecutive league championship.
Hawkins improves to 10-0 in district and 17-2 on the season. The Lady Hawks, coached by Quiana Conde, have two remaining district games — at Harleton (6 p.m. Tuesday) and vs. Linden-Kildare (5 p.m., Feb. 3).
Three of Hawkins' players scored in double digits. Taetum Smith had a double-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and three assists. Jordyn Warren also recorded a double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and six assists.
Laney Wilson added 13 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist. Carmen Turner and Jentri Evans both scored four points. Turner added three rebounds and two steals with Evans adding three rebounds, a steal and an assist. Londyn Wilson chipped in with three points, along with three rebounds and two steals. Haylie Warrick had seven rebounds. Alaya Scoggins added five rebounds and three steals.
Smith had three 3-point goals with one from Warren.
Hawkins won the JV game, 25-23, in overtime.
McLeod hosts Ore City at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Van 49, Lindale 47
LINDALE — Landry Jones scored 17 points to go along with two rebounds and three steals, and the Van Lady Vandals moved to 18-2 overall and 8-1 in District 16-4A play with a 49-47 win over Lindale.
Marisa Richardson added 10 for Van. Shelby Burns finished with nine points and six rebounds, Mikyla Bachert seven points, three rebounds and three assists and Jordan Ryan five points and four rebounds.
The Lady Vandals were up by nine points in the fourth quarter when a technical was called on a Van player. Lindale made four straight free throws and scored on the ensuing possession to tighten the game.
Lindale is 13-17 overall and 3-7 in district.
Van plays host to Mabank on Tuesday. Lindale returns to play on Friday, Feb. 3, facing Mabank in Mabank.
Texas High 51, Whitehouse 34
TEXARKANA — Texas High, sparked by a couple of freshmen, defeated Whitehouse, 51-34, in District 15-5A basketball action Friday night in the Tiger Center.
Texas High (4-7 district) got a team-high 17 points from freshmen Taree Stiger and Sereniti Collins, another freshman, added 14 points. Ke’aria Antwine added 14 points for the Tigers, who bounced back from loss on the road to Marshall.
Sabine 36, Hughes Springs 6
LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals opened up a 19-1 lead after one quarter on the way to a 36-6 District 13-3A win over Hughes Springs.
Ashlynn Davis paced Sabine with 11 points. Silvia Bosoni added five, Ella Roberts, Ashleigh McCormack and Tayla Calico four each, Loren Colquitt and Breanna Evans two apiece and Caitlyn Stewart two.
Edgewood 51, Lone Oak 22
EDGEWOOD — Ella Tyner scored 17 points and Brooklyn McPherson added 12 points as the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lone Oak Lady Buffaloes 51-22 on Friday in District 12-3A basketball.
Edgewood moved to 23-7 overall and 9-0 in district. Lone Oak falls to 10-11 and 4-6.
Others scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Brooke Elliott (7), Kassidy Paul (6), Ansley Cassell (5) and Anna Nicholson (4).
Scoring for the Lady Buffaloes were Kacie Rumph (6), Sallie Moser (5), Rileigh Neaville (3), Grace Fort (2), Maddie Nichol (2), Emily Brannan (2), Allie Ramm (1) and Journey McIlveene
Edgewood visits Paris Chisum on Tuesday. Lone Oak hosts Prairiland on Tuesday.