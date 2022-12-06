Senoj Jones scored 16 points as Tyler Legacy took a 40-22 win over Lindale on Tuesday night.
Ja’Kayla White had 9 points for the Lady Raiders. Other scorers were Rose Rook 6; Ella Rook 5; Cinahya Ekwuruke 3; and I’Onna Jones 1.
Marley Keith led Lindale with 8 points. Other scorers were Felicity Thiem 5; Landri Laing 4; Jillian Ortiz 3; and Brooke Everest 2.
Legacy (7-6) will play Mount Pleasant at 6:15 p.m. Friday in Mount Pleasant. Lindale will take on Mesquite Poteet at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mesquite.
Neches 41, Bullard 40
NECHES — The Neches Lady Tigers, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A, edged the Bullard Lady Panthers, 41-40, in a non-district girls basketball game on Tuesday.
Neches improves to 8-0 on the season, while the Lady Panthers fall to 8-2.
The Lady Tigers will compete in the Frankston Tournament. On Thursday, Neches is set to face Timpson (10 a.m. in main gym) and Athens (6:45 p.m. in middle school gym). The Lady Tigers complete pool play on Friday with a 1:45 p.m. meeting with Malakoff in the MS gym.
Bullard will now compete in the Great East Texas Shootout in Brownsboro. The Lady Panthers are slated to face Corsicana at 8 a.m. Thursday in a first round game at the Brownsboro High School gym. Bullard's second round game will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at either the junior high gym (with a win) or the intermediate gym (with a loss) against either Martin's Mill or Chapel Hill.
Grace Community 56, Big Sandy 34
BIG SANDY — The Grace Community Lady Cougars improve to 13-2 on the season, scoring a 56-34 win over the Big Sandy LadyCats on Tuesday.
Abigail Roach led the Lady Cougars with 16 points with Brenna Hill adding 15.
Others scoring for Grace were Ashley Brown (10), Reece Porter (6), Harper Auringer (4), Olivia Clark (2), Libby Prosperi (2) and Kalynn Giffin (1).
The Lady Cougars are scheduled to participate in the Frankston Tournament. Grace is in Pool A with Frankston, Trinity and Mexia.