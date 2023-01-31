HARLETON — The Hawkins Lady Hawks scored a 67-17 win over Harleton on Tuesday in a District 21-2A girls basketball game, extending their win streak to 22 games.
The Lady Hawks were also perfect at the free throw line. Hawkins goes to 10-0 in district.
Jordyn Warren led Hawkins with 21 points, while adding four assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Other contributors for the Lady Hawks were Taetum Smith (13 points, 5 assists, 4 steals, 3 rebounds), Laney Wilson (12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals 2 assists), Londyn Wilson (9 points, 5 rebounds), Alaya Scoggins (6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals), Carmen Turner (4 points, 2 steals, 2 assists) and Haylie Warrick (2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists).
Kailey Wright led the Lady Wildcats with six points, followed by Annabelle Green (4), Nevaeh Dent (4) and Emma Reynolds (3).
Harleton visits Ore City on Friday and Hawkins plays host to Linden-Kildare the same day.