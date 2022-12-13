The No. 6 Grace Community Lady Cougars scored a 63-34 win over rival Bishop Gorman on Tuesday in a girls basketball game at Haddad Gymnasium.
Grace jumped out to a 17-5 first quarter lead and cruised from there.
Brenna Hill led the Lady Cougars with 18 points, while Olivia Clark was also in double figures with 10.
Others scoring for Grace were Ashley Brown (8), Abi Roach (7), Reece Porter (7), Harper Auringer (5), Lucy Loftis (3), Kalynn Griffin (2) and Macie Mathis (2).
Whitehouse 60, Pine Tree 32
WHITEHOUSE — Freshman Tayla Morris hit for 13 points and Massilia Kadi and Kate Jones each hit three 3-pointers as the Whitehouse LadyCats opened District 15-5A girls basketball with a 60-32 win over Pine Tree on Tuesday at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Morris also had three treys. Kadi and Jones had nine points apiece.
The LadyCats (5-11, 1-0) are slated to visit Marshall on Friday.
Hawkins 68, Ore City 7
HAWKINS — Jordyn Warren led a balanced scoring attack as the Hawkins Lady Hawks defeated the Ore City Lady Rebels, 68-7, on Tuesday in the District 21-2A girls basketball opener.
Warren paced the way with 21 points, while adding seven steals, five assists and two rebounds.
Taetum Smith was also in double figures with 12 points. Others contributing to the Lady Hawks win were Laney Wilson (8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals), Carmen Turner (5 points, 4 steals, 2 rebounds), Kylie Adams (5 points), Londyn Wilson (4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals), Kalyn Ellison (3 points), Alaya Scoggins (2 points), Haylie Warrick (2 points) and Jentri Evans (2 points).
Jlynn Watkins and Tori Cummins led the Lady Rebels with three points apiece. Kaylei Watkins added one point.
Hawkins is scheduled to visit Big Sandy on Friday.