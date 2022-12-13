Tyler 45, Longview 38
LONGVIEW — Sophomore Kalyse Buffin hit for 21 points as help rally the Tyler Lady Lions to a 45-38 win over the Longview Lady Lobos in the District 15-5A girls basketball opener on Tuesday at Lobo Coliseum.
The Lady Lions (14-4, 1-0) rallied from a five-point halftime deficit.
Ryan Roberts and Paris Simpson scored eight points apiece in the loss for Longview, which led 19-14 at halftime and 28-27 heading into the final quarter.
Tyler will now host back-to-back league games on Friday (6:30 p.m. vs. No. 19 Mount Pleasant) and Tuesday, Dec. 20 (6:30 p.m. vs. Hallsville).
The Lady Lobos go to 14-4 overall and 0-1 in district. Longview is scheduled to visit Hallsville at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Van 66, Cumberland 10
VAN — In District 16-4A action, Landry Jones and Jordyn Ryan combined for 30 points to lead Van past Cumberland Academy, 66-10.
Jones had 16 points and two rebounds, and Ryan finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Lady Vandals. Marisa Richardson contributed 10 points and four steals, Chloe Barton seven points and seven rebounds, Cassidy Stewart six points and five rebounds, Ella Barrett four points and five rebounds, Mikyla Bachert eight assists and five rebounds, Jasmine Chambers four points, four rebounds and two assists and Olivia Ryan four points and three rebounds.
Edgewood 64, Commerce 31
EDGEWOOD — Edgewood jumped out to a 19-5 lead en route to a 64-31 victory over the Commerce Lady Tigers on Tuesday in a District 12-3A girls basketball game.
Three Lady Bulldogs were in double figures — Kassidy Paul (15), Anna Nicholson (10) and Ella Tyner (10).
Also scoring for Edgewood were Brooklyn McPherson (7), Blair McPherson (7), Brille Ditto (6), Tristan Smith (5), Ansley Cassell (2) and Brooke Elliott (2).
Edgewood (10-5, 1-0) travels to Texarkana on Saturday to meet Liberty-Eylau. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.