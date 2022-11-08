For the second consecutive game, the Grace Community Lady Cougars raced out to a big first quarter lead en route to a 67-31 win over the Kemp Lady 'Jackets in a girls basketball game on Tuesday at the GCS Gymnasium.
The Lady Cougars (2-0) jumped out to a 25-9 lead in the first quarter against Kemp.
Abigail Roach led Grace with 17 points, followed by Paige Gilmore added 15 points.
Others scoring for the Lady Cougars were Reece Porter (8), Brenna Hill (7), Harper Auringer (6), Macie Mathis (6), Olivia Clark (3), Ashley Brown (2) and Kate Glenney (2).
Tenilee led Kemp with 10 points.
On Saturday, Grace scored a 59-26 win over Cumberland Academy.
Gilmore led the Lady Cougars with 23 points followed by Roach (11) and Porter (10). Other scorers were Hill (4), Lucy Loftis (3), Clark 92), Auringer (2), Kalynn Griffin (2) and Libby Prosperi (2)
Katie Branch led the Lady Knights with 10 points, followed by Geaniyah Hawkins (6), Alyssa Birdwell (6), Cori Wortham (4), J'Dha Crosby (2) and Makinsey Beaudoin (1).
The Lady Cougars are scheduled to play at Bishop Gorman at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tyler 61, Terrell 55
TERRELL — The Tyler Lady Lions improved to 3-0 on the season with a 61-55 victory over Terrell on Tuesday night.
Kalyse Buffiin led the Lady Lions with 24 points while Bra'shia Miller with 19 points. Also, A'Niya Hartsfield added eight points.
The Lady Lions had previous wins over Dallas Kimball (63-9) and Lindale (55-47).
Tyler will now participate in the V.R. Eaton Tournament this weekend in Haslet. The Lady Lions are scheduled to play Abilene at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lindale 52, Jacksonville 47, OT
JACKSONVILLE — Jillian Ortiz scored five points in overtime while Makenna Brooks contributed four points in the extra period to help the Lindale Lady Eagles to a 52-47 win over the Jacksonville Maidens on Tuesday.
Marley Keith, despite her legs cramping started in the third quarter, led the Lady Eagles with 16 points. Keith had to play more minutes as Brooke Everest had to sit out due to being on concussion protocol from the hit taken during the Lady Eagles' game with Tyler High on Saturday.
Burks added 14 points for Lindale with Ortiz contributing 13. Allie Davenport hit for five points with Landri Laing and Felicity Thiem hitting two points apiece.
Kiah Cox led Jacksonville with nine points, followed by Trunijah Butler (8), Ashuntee Donnell (6), Kaylee Boyd (5), Marquicia Robertson (5), Ladasia Holman (4), Chaznii Scott (4), Kristiana Huddleston (3), Tia Fuller (2) and Brooke Hornbuckle (1).
Union Grove 41, Cumberland 29
Ava Wightman and Sarah Prince combined for 22 points in leading the Union Grove Lady Lions to a 41-20 win over the Cumberland Lady Knights on Tuesday in Tyler.
Wightman led the Lady Lions with 12 points and Prince added 10.
Others scoring for UG were Gracie Stanford (7), Taylor Campbell (4), Hesmey Escobedo (3), Keira Taylor (2), Brady Colby (2) and Gracie Winn (1).
Katie Branch led the Lady Knights with 13 points, followed by Alyssa Birdwell (8), Makinsey Beaudoin (5), Geaniyah Hawkins (2), Cori Wortham (1) and Ava Young (1).
UG won the JV game, 29-18.
Canton 38, Mildred 27
CORSICANA — Amari Welch led the way with 12 points, and Lexi Etheridge filled the stat sheet for Canton as the Eaglettes notched a 38-27 win over Corsicana Mildred.
Etheridge had eight points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Lily Cervantes finish seven points and six assists.
The Eaglettes are scheduled to visit Rice at 6:30 p.m. Friday.