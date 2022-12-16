Paige Gilmore led Grace Community with 13 points in helping power the Lady Cougars to a 56-22 win over Frisco Legacy Christian on Saturday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 basketball game at the GCS gym.
Grace led 16-3 after the first quarter and 37-11 at halftime.
Others scoring for the Lady Cougars (18-5, 2-0) were Macie Mathis (9), Olivia Clark (9), Brenna Hill (6), Ashley Brown (6), Abigail Roach (4), Harper Aurginer (4), Kalynn Giffin (3) and Reece Porter (2).
Brynn Dizon led the Lady Eagles with eight points. Sadie Blue and Kate Peters hit six points apiece with Macie Damon adding two.
All Saints 50, Bishop Gorman 48
Kat Neal had 24 points and 18 rebounds to power the All Saints Lady Trojans to a 50-48 win over the Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders on Friday at Haddad Gymnasium on the Bishop Gorman campus.
Kayla DeCampos added 19 points for the Lady Trojans, who improved to 9-6 after not winning a game a season ago.
Others scoring for All Saints were Madalyn Hoover (4), Kennedy Wood (2) and Maddie Leete (1).
Abigail West led the Lady Crusaders with 15 points, with Grace Paniagua adding 11 points. Also scoring for BG were Katherine Cleofe (7), Jailynn Lee (6), Alexa Remigio (4), Molly Madsen (3) and Elizabeth Coan (2).
All Saints is scheduled to travel to Longview to play East Texas HomeSchool on Dec. 29.
Brownsboro 48, Van 31
BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes opened District 16-4A with a 48-31 victory over the Van Lady Vandals.
Brownsboro goes to 9-5 overall and 1-0 in district, while Van suffered its first loss to go to 8-1 and 1-1.
The Lady Vandals led 31-30 entering the fourth quarter, but Brownsboro outscored Van 18-0 in the period.
Khyra Garrett led Brownsboro with 17 points, while Tiykeah McKenzie (12) and Khayla Garrett (10) were also in double figures. Hannah Stout (8) and Michelle Lewis (1) rounded out the scoring for the Bearettes.
Marisa Richardson led the Lady Vandals with 13 points with Landry Jones adding 10. Also scoring for Van were Mikyla Bachert (6) and Shelby Burns (2).
Bachert had six rebounds, followed by Burns (5), Jones (4) and Richardson (2). Jones had five steals, followed by Richardson (4), Bachert (2) and Burns (2). Bachert had four assists.
Brownsboro visits Lindale on Tuesday (6:15 p.m.), while Van is scheduled to Palestine (JV is scheduled for 1 p.m., followed by the varsity).
Canton 32, Mabank 31, OT
CANTON — The Canton Eaglettes moved to 2-0 in District 16-4A with a 32-31 win over the Mabank Lady Panthers on Friday.
Canton (16-2) outscored Mabank 7-6 in the fourth quarter to force the extra session and then 3-2 in overtime to take the win.
Allison Rickman led the Eaglettes with 13 points, including a 3-pointer in OT.
Also scoring for Canton were Lily Cervantes (6), Amari Welch (5), Airianna Pickens (4), Caroline Stern (3) and Kara Pride (1).
Savannah Wagner and Brooklyn Roberts led Mabank with nine points apiece. Also scoring for the Lady Panthers were Jacey Jones (4), Madisyn Roberts (3), Chloe Ingram (2), Taylor Granger (2) and Bailey Litchfield (2).
The Eaglettes are scheduled to visit Athens at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Mabank (11-8, 1-1) is slated to host Cumberland at 6:15 Tuesday.
Frankston 37, Tyler HEAT 19
FRANKSTON — Wila Davis hit for 16 points and Desirae Hatton added 12 points as the Frankston Maidens defeated the Tyler HEAT 37-19 on Friday at Robert Loper Coliseum.
Others scoring for the Maidens were Mya Mitchell (5), Kaylee Davis (2) and Mariyah Hatton (2).
Hawkins 84, Big Sandy 25
BIG SANDY — Taetum Smith hit for 25 points to help power the Hawkins Lady Hawks to an 84-25 win over the Big Sandy LadyCats on Friday in a District 21-2A girls basketball game.
The Lady Hawks improve to 2-0 in district.
Smith also had seven steals, two rebounds and an assist.
Other contributors for Hawkins were Laney Wilson (14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists), Jordyn Warren (13 points, 10 assists, 4 steals), Alaya Scoggins (9 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals), Londyn Wilson (9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists), Kalyn Ellison (6 points), Haylie Warrick (5 points, 4 rebounds) and Carmen Turner (3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals).
Hawkins won the JV game, 47-6.
Beckville 59, Garrison 27
BECKVILLE — Reese Dudley scored 14 points, Amber Harris (13) and Ayanna Burroughs (10) joined her in double figures and the Beckville Ladycats rolled to a 59-27 win over Garrison on Friday in a District 23-2A game.
Dudley added four steals and Harris had seven rebounds and six steals for Beckville. Monica Lockett chipped in with eight points, McKinna Chamness seven points, Lexi Barr six points, 12 steals and three assists and Laney Jones one point.
The Beckville Ladycats' next game is in Timpson on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Troup 44, Jefferson 39
TROUP — Troup used a big third quarter, outscoring Jefferson 13-2, to capture a 44-39 District 16-3A basketball win on Friday.
Qhenja Jordan and Bailey Blanton both hit for 11 points to lead the Lady Tigers. Others scoring for Troup were Franklin Ashja (8), Chloie Haugeberg (7), Zaquirah Jordan (3) and Sara Neel (3).
Franklin had two 3-pointers and one each from Neel, Haugeberg and Blanton.
Kristen Thomas led Jefferson with 13 points, followed by T.J. Hood (7), Rielyn Schubert (6), Jordyn Davidson (5), Jaide Bray (4), Keiysa Wallace (2) and Amirie Prior (2).
Schubert hit two 3-points with Davidson, Hood and Bray connecting on one each.
Troup (7-9, 2-1) returns to play on Tuesday, traveling to Tatum. JV action begins at 5 p.m. Jefferson (11-11, 0-2) plays host to Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Neches 66, Martinsville 17
MARTINSVILLE — Joely Jenkins scored 19 points as No. 2 Neches defeated Martinsville 66-17 a the District 27-1A basketball game on Friday.
The Lady Neches improve to 14-1 overall and 1-0. The Lady Pirates fall to 6-11 and 1-2.
Edgewood 78, Liberty-Eylau 39
TEXARKANA — Ella Tyner filled the nets for 25 points in leading Edgewood to a 78-39 win over Liberty-Eylau on Saturday in a non-district game.
Brooklyn McPherson was also in double figures with 14 points as Edgewood improves to 11-5 on the season.
Others scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Blair McPherson (9), Kassidy Paul (8), Brooke Elliott (6), Anna Nicholson (5), Brillie Ditto (5), Ansley Cassell (4) and Tristen Smith (2).
Myah Hurd led the Lady Leopards with 14 points. Also scoring were Brooklynn Garner (9), Alexandria Threats (6), Lakyn Johnson (5), La'Tavia Duckett (3) and Lakia Howard (2).
Edgewood is scheduled to host Prairiland at 1 p.m. Tuesday.