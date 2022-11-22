Canton 55, Paris 49
CANTON — Amari Welch hit for 11 points, eclipsing the 1,000th career point, as the Canton Eaglettes defeated Paris, 55-49, on Monday in a girls basketball game.
Welch was honored after the game for reaching the milestone.
Arienna Pickens led Canton with 12 points, followed by Welch and Payton Bray with 11 points apiece. Others scoring for the Eaglettes were Allison Rickman (10), Katrina Morphis (7) and Lily Cervantes (4).
Keshanti Gordon led the LadyCats with 30 points, followed by Jazz Dangerfield with 14.