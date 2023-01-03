NEW CHAPEL HILL — Alexia Rogers, Kya Cook and Kaiden Kelley all hit in double figures to help spark the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs to a 50-49 win over the Class 2A No. 7 LaPoynor Flyerettes on Tuesday in a non-district basketball game.
Rogers led with 17 points, followed by Cook (14) and Kelley (10).
Kelley had a double double by adding 12 rebounds. Rogers had eight boards and Cook added three steals.
Chapel Hill (15-6) returns to District 17-4A play by hosting Longview Spring Hill on Friday. Tipoff is set for 6:15 p.m.
LaPoynor (18-3) is slated to play at Martin's Mill in a District 19-2A game at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Brook Hill 40, Bishop Gorman 24
Freshman Mylee Both and sophomore Karmen Mill each scored nine points to help propel the Brook Hill Lady Guard to a 40-24 win over the Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders on Tuesday in a non-district girls basketball game at Haddad Gymnasium in Tyler.
Others scoring for BH were Remy Tonroy (6), Lila Morris (5), Bethany Lavender (4), Landrey McNeel (3), Jayden Smith (2) and RJ McCord (2).
Brook Hill (14-12) kicks off district play by hosting Dallas Shelton 6 p.m. Friday.
The Lady Crusaders (5-11) are slated to host Dallas Yavnech Academy at 5 p.m. Thursday.