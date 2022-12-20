Canton 66, Athens 20
ATHENS — Allison Rickman paced Canton with 16 points in a 66-20 win over Athens on Tuesday in a District 16-4A girls basketball.
Payton Bray joined Rickman in twin figures with 10 points. Amari Welch added nine, Airianna Pickents eight and Caroline Stern and Katrina Morphis six apiece. Also scoring were Halle Hawes (4), Lily Cervantes (3), Kara Pride (2) and Kathryn Yoakum (2).
The victory moved the Eaglettes to 17-2 on the season and 3-0 in district.
Edgewood 64, Prairiland 17
EDGEWOOD — Blair McPherson and Brooklyn McPherson combined for 29 points in leading the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs to a 64-17 victory over the Prairiland Lady Patriots on Tuesday in a District 12-3A basketball game.
Edgewood bounced out to a 19-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back. The Lady Bulldogs improve to 12-5 overall and 3-0 in district.
Blair McPherson had 16 points with Brooklyn McPherson adding 13.
Others scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Anna Nicholson (9), Ansley Cassell (5), Kassidy Paul (4), Brooke Elliott (3), Brille Ditto (2) and Tristen Smith (1).
Edgewood is scheduled to participate in the Wimberley Tournament beginning Dec. 28.
Van 53, Palestine 41
PALESTINE — Marisa Richardson hit for 17 points and added five steals as the Van Lady Vandals defeated the Palestine LadyCats 53-41 on Tuesday ina District 16-4A girls basketball game.
Alyasia Fantroy led Palestine with 26 points and 12 rebounds with Jan'aa Johnson adding 14 points.
Others contributing to Van's victory were Jordan Ryan (8 points, 5 rebounds), Mikyla Bachert (6 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists), and Landry Jones (5 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals).
Van (8-2, 1-1) next plays in the Quitman Tournament Dec. 28-29.
Longview 48, Pine Tree 26
LONGVIEW — At Lobo Coliseum, Journee Fairchild tossed in 14 points and T'Asia McGee added 12 for the Lady Lobos as Longview notched a 48-26 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates in District 15-5A basketball.
Longview will be idle until hosting Mount Vernon on Dec. 29, and the Lady Lobos will resume district action at Marshall on Jan. 3.
Pine Tree will compete in the Quitman Tournament Dec. 28-29, and then host New Diana on Dec. 30 before returning to district play on Jan. 3 at home against Tyler.
Longview improves to 16-4 overall and 2-1 in district. Pine Tree goes to
Tatum 52, Troup 19
TATUM — Kamdyn Scott scored 12 points, Aundrea Bradley was right behind her with 11 and the Tatum Lady Eagles rolled to a 52-19 District 16-3A win over Troup.
Rhianna Harris had eight points for Tatum. Jade Moore Simon added seven, Patience Price five, Alexis Halton four, Kaleigh Hooker three and Katelyn Jacobs two. Scott added six rebounds and three steals, Moore Simon six steals, Price seven steals and three assists and Bradley six steals and five assists.
The Lady Eagles move to 8-7 overall and 2-0 in district play with the win.
Hawkins 54, Union Grove 15
HAWKINS — Jordyn Warren tossed in 20 points, Taetum Smith and Laney Wilson added 12 apiece and the Hawkins Lady Hawks moved to 3-0 in District 21-2A with a 54-15 win over the Union Grove Lady Lions.
Warren added six steals, five rebounds and five assists to her big night. Smith finished with five steals and two assists, Wilson five rebounds and four steals, Carmen Turner four points and five steals, Haylie Warrick four points and three rebounds, Kalyn Ellison two points and three steals and Alaya Scoggins one point, six rebounds and three steals.
Timpson 65, Beckville 44
TIMPSON — The Timpson Lady Bears earned a 65-44 win over the Beckville Ladycats on Tuesday in District 23-2A.
Amber Harris finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in the loss for Beckville. Ayanna Burroughs added eight points, McKinna Chamness seven points and six rebounds, Laney Jones six points, Reese Dudley five points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists, Lexi Barr five points, four rebounds and three assists and Monica Lockett three points and eight rebounds.
Big Sandy 35, Ore City 21
ORE CITY — The Big Sandy Lady Wildcats opened up a 19-6 halftime lead on the way to a 35-21 District 21-2A win over Ore City on Tuesday.
Tori Cummins had 12 points and Brynn Richardson four in the loss for Ore City.