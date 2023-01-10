BROWNSBORO — Canton broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter, scoring a 43-34 win over the Brownsboro Bearettes in a battle of District 16-4A unbeatens at BHS Gym.
The Eaglettes led 23-22 going into the final period before outscoring the Bearettes 20-12 in the quarter.
Canton improves to 22-4 overall and 5-0 in district. Brownsboro, the defending Class 4A state champions, fall to 16-6 and 4-1.
Amari Welch led the Eaglettes with 15 points, followed by Payton Bray with 11. Also scoring for Canton were Airianna Pickens (6), Katrina Morphis (2) and Lily Cerrantes (1).
Khyra Garrett led Brownsboro with 22 points, followed by Khayla Garrett (9) and Tiykeah McKenzie (3).
The Bearettes are scheduled to visit Tyler on Friday to play Cumberland Academy, while Canton will play host to Van.
Sabine 34, Hughes Springs 20
HUGHES SPRINGS — Sabine raced out to a 10-0 first quarter lead en route to a 34-20 District 15-3A girls basketball win over Hughes Springs on Tuesday.
Sabine improves to 14-10 overall and 2-0 in district.
Ashlynn Davis led the Lady Cardinals with 16 points, followed by Tayla Calico (5), Kylee Longhofer (4), Loren Colquitt (3), Ella Roberts (2), Breanna Evans (2) and Ashleigh McCormack (2).
The Lady Cardinals host White Oak Friday. The Lady Mustangs (0-10, 0-2) are scheduled to travel to Diana on Friday to face New Diana.