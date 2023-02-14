PITTSBURG — Lily Cervantes scored 16 points and Payton Bray added 12 as the Canton Eaglettes defeated the Liberty-Eylau Leopards, 59-46, on Tuesday in a Class 4A girls basketball bi-district playoff game at Pittsburg High School.
The Eaglettes (27-7) advance to meet Sunnyvale (28-6) in the area round on Friday. The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Crandall High School. The Lady Leopards, the District 15-4A runners-up, end their season at 11-15. Canton is the third-place team from District 16-4A. Sunnyvale, the winner of District 14-4A, defeated Dallas Roosevelt 72-19 in bi-district.
Allison Rickman added nine points for Canton, followed by Katrina Morphis (8), Caroline Stern (6) and Amari Welch (6).
Cervantes connected on three 3-pointers with two each from Bray and Stern. Welch added a trey.
The Eaglettes were 11 of 17 at the free throw line.
Three Lady Leopards were in double figures scoring — Myah Hurd (14), Brooklynn Gardner (13) and Lakyn Johnson (11).
Grace 70, Fort Worth All Saints 27
CORSICANA — Brenna Hill scored 19 points as Grace Community rolled to a 70-27 win over Fort Worth All Saints Tuesday at Navarro College.
Abigail Roach had 13 points. Reece Porter scored 11 points.
Other scorers for Grace were Paige Gilmore 8, Olivia Clark 6, Ashley Brown 4, Macie Mathis 4, Kalynn Griffin 3 and Libby Prosperi 2.
Neches 51, Zavalla 13
WELLS — Sealy Hines scored 18 points as Neches took a 51-13 win over Zavalla.
Kacie Trimble and Joely Jenkins both scored 10 points. Other scorers were Aubrey Kincade 7, Addisn Spaith 4 and Libby Raine 2.
Neches led 17-0 after the first quarter, 30-4 at halftime and 41-11 after three quarters.
Neches (28-2) will face Milford in the area round at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mart.
Carthage 44, Hudson 34
NACOGDOCHES — Ja'Kyra Roberts scored 16 points, Za'Kyra Myers turned in a double-double and the Carthage Lady Bulldogs notched a 44-34 Class 4A girls basketball bi-district win over Hudson to open the playoffs on Tuesday.
Myers had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Kaylen Igbokwe added eight points and 12 rebounds for Carthage, which will take on Hardin-Jefferson in an area game at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Lufkin.
Tatum 52, New Diana 22
MARSHALL — The Tatum Lady Eagles opened the playoffs with a 52-22 Class 3A bi-district win over New Diana, building a 17-3 lead after one quarter and a 29-7 cushion at the half.
Kamdyn Scott had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight steals for Tatum. Jade Moore-Simon finished with 11 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks, Aundrea Bradley seven points, 11 rebounds and five assists, Alecia Halton, Patience Price and Kaleight Hooker four points apiece, and Kaitlyn Jacobs and Sanyia Cotton two points each. Kerrigan Biggs chipped in with four rebounds, Braylee Barnes two assists and two steals, Price two steals, Hooker and Cotton three rebounds apiece and Rhianna Harris a rebound and an assist.
Tatum (20-10) will take on Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at 6 p.m. on Friday at Ore City High School.
For New Diana in the loss, Katherine Yount had six points, seven rebounds and three steals. Alexis Miller added six points, three rebounds and three steals, Starrmia Dixon three points and two rebounds, Ashley Orona two points and three rebounds, Kayleigh Tibbetts two points, ava Smith two points and three rebounds and Kamrin Woodall one point, two rebounds and two steals.
Jefferson 37, Sabine 34
HALLSVILLE — The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs outscored the Sabine Lady Cardinals 13-8 in the fourth quarter to earn a 37-34 Class 3A bi-district win on Tuesday.
Jefferson will battle Winnsboro at 6:30 p.m. Friday at UT Tyler's Herrington Patriot Center in area action.
Ashleigh McCormack had 11 points in the loss for Sabine. Ashlynn Davis finished with seven points, Tayla Calico six, Breanna Evans four and Ella Roberts and Caitlyn Stewart three apiece.
Madisonville 66, Spring Hill 23
ATHENS — Madisonville’s trio of Kayla Dickey, Ke’Myreul Wheaton and Olyvia Brooks combined for 47 points as the No. 22 Lady Mustangs took a 66-23 win over Spring Hill in Class 4A bi-district action on Monday night.
Dickey finished with 24 points for Madisonville (31-4). Wheaton hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter and had 13 points. Brooks scored all 10 of her points in the second half.
Freshman Gracie Gray led Spring Hill (16-17) with 8 points. Claire Fielder and Laila Thompson scored 5 points each. Freshmen Elizabeth Corbitt and Savannah Irwin each scored 2 points, and Laney Linseisen added 1 point.
Gladewater 53, Arp 45
WINONA — Calice Henderson filled the stat sheet with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocks, and the Gladewater Lady Bears opened the playoffs with a 53-45 win over Arp.
Kamryn Floyd added 12 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks, and Kiyona Parker finished with 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks for the Lady bears. Kyia Lincoln finished with five points, three steals and two rebounds, Ramya Ranson five points and two assists, Sydney Keller two points, four assists and three steals and Karlee Moses two points.
Chireno 62, Beckville 44
GARY — The Chireno Lady Owls notched a 62-44 bi-district win over the Beckville Ladycats.
Monica Lockett paced Beckville with 12 points and three steals. Amber Harris finished with 10 points and two steals, and Reese Dudley had nine points and two steals.