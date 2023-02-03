BROWNSBORO — The Bearettes rushed out to a 22-3 first quarter lead en route to a 62-13 win over Athens on Thursday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game.
Brownsboro improve to 20-7 overall and 8-2 in district.
Khyra Garrett led the Bearettes with 20 points, followed by Khayla Garrett (18) and Tiykeah McKenzie (14).
Others scoring for Brownsboro were Natalee Smith (5), Michelle Lewis (3) and Mya Taylor (2).
Alizjah Davis led the Lady Hornets with eight points, followed by Justine Chancellor (3), Madison Hair (1) and Amoura Griffin (1).
Tyler 69, Marshall 51
MARSHALL — Kalyse Buffin scored 32 points for the second straight game to help power the Tyler Lady Lions to a 69-51 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks on Thursday in a District 15-5A girls basketball game.
The Lady Lions improved to 27-6 overall and 10-2 in district. The Lady Mavs fall to 10-18 and 5-7.
Buffin, a sophomore, hit four 3-pointers and was 8 of 11 at the free throw line.
Freshman Bralyah Miller added 14 points, including a 3-pointer, while hitting 3 of 4 at the free throw line.
Others scoring for Tyler were A'Niya Hartsfield (7), Jer'Miya Rice (5), Amiyah Clay (4), Kayla Crawford (4) and Taniyah Elmore (3).
Hartsfield also added a 3-pointer.
Asia Smith led Marshall with 21 points, including three 3-pointers.
Others scoring for the Lady Mavs were London Haaland (8), Are'anna Gill (8), Jakayla Rusk (5), Alyssa Helton (4), Kiara Roberson (3) and Jakairi Blackwell (2).
Canton 67, Cumberland 12
Payton Bray scord 15 points and Amari Welch added 13 points as the Canton Eaglettes defeated the Cumberland Academy Lady Knights 67-12 on Thursday in a District 16-4A girls basketball in Tyler.
The Eaglettes improve to 26-5 overall and 9-1 in district. The Lady Knights fall to 5-18 and 0-10.
Others scoring for Canton were Lily Cervantes (9), Carolina Stern (8), Chloe Howe (6), Airianna Pickens (5), Katrina Morphis (3), Halle Hawes (2), Kara Pride (2), Kaylee Crawford (2) and Kathryn Yoakum (2).
Stern, Chloe Howe and Welch each hit two 3-pointers with one apiece by Bray and Cervantes.
Cori Wortham led the Lady Knights with four points. She was followed by Alyssa Birdwell (2), Makinsey Beaudoin (2), Ava Young (2), J'Dha Crosby (1) and Je'Deja Beal (1).
Neches 66, Kennard 11
NECHES — Addison Spaith hit for 18 points as the Neches Lady Tigers defeated Kennard 66-11 on Thursday in a District 27-A girls basketball.
Neches improves to 25-2 overall and 8-0 in district.
Joely Jenkins added 11 for the Lady Tigers with Kacie Trimble adding 10.