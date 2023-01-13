The Brownsboro Bearettes, led by Khyra Garrett's 29 points, scored a 59-19 win over Cumberland Academy on Friday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game in Tyler.
Brownsboro, the defending Class 4A state champions, goes to 17-6 overall and 5-1 in district.
Others scoring for the Bearettes were Khayla Garrett (14), Natalee Smith (8), Michelle Lewis (4) and Bradie Cooper (4).
Makinsey Beaudoin led the Lady Knights (5-14, 0-6) with eight points, followed by J'Dha Crosby (6), Alyssa Birdwell (4) and Je'Deja Beal (1).
Brownsboro is scheduled to visit Van at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. The Lady Knights are scheduled to host Van at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Edgewood 52, Rains 48
EDGEWOOD — Ella Tyuner, Kassidy Paul and Brooklyn McPherson combined for 35 points to help the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs defeated the Rains LadyCats 52-48 on Friday in a District 12-3A girls basketball game.
Edgewood improves to 20-7 overall and 6-0 in district, while Rains drops top 17-11 and 5-1.
Tyner led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points with Paul and McPherson adding 11 points apiece. Others scoring for Edgewood were Tristin Smith (8), Blair McPherson (7) and Brooke Elliott (2).
Jasey Campbell led the LadyCats with 16 points. She was followed by Haley Robertson (10), Caroline Piles (9), Presley Kilgore (5), Madi Skaggs (4), and Jazzy Phillips (4).
Edgewood is scheduled to visit Commerce on Tuesday. Rains is scheduled to host Prairiland on Tuesday in Emory.