ATHENS — Brownsboro jumped out to a 16-2 lead en route to a 70-25 win over the Athens Lady Hornets on Friday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game.
The Bearettes, defending Class 4A state champions, improve to 16-5 on the season and 4-0 in league play.
Khyra Garrett led Brownsboro with 19 points with Tiykeah McKenzie adding 18 points. Khayla Garrett was also in double figures with 11 points.
Adding points for the Bearettes were Bradie Cooper (8), Natalee Smith (6) and Michelle Lewis (5).
Scoring for the Lady Hornets (2-13, 1-2) were Alajah Minifee (7), Amiya Minifee (6), Kiara Fossis (5), Madison Hair (4) and Alizjah Davis (3).
Athens is scheduled to visit Van at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Brownsboro is slated to host Canton at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Canton 75, Cumberland 2
CANTON — Amari Welch scored 21 points to help lead the Canton Eaglettes to a 75-2 win over Cumberland Academy on Friday in a District 16-4A basketball game.
Others scoring for the Eaglettes were Lily Cervantes (16), Arianna Pickens (10), Allison Rickman (10), Payton Bray (6), Katrina Morphis (6), Halle Hawes (2), Kara Pride (2) and Kathryn Yoakum (2).
J'Dha Crosby scored the bucket for Cumberland.
The Lady Knights (5-13, 0-5) are scheduled to host Brownsboro on Friday, Jan. 13.
Canton (21-4, 4-0) is slated to visit Brownsboro at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Longview 47, Whitehouse 30
LONGVIEW — At Lobo Coliseum, junior post Ryan Roberts turned in a double-double for Longview with 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 47-30 win over Whitehouse.
The Lady Lobos improved to 18-6 overall and 4-1 in District 15-5A play with the win. Whitehouse falls to 8-16 and 2-3.
Whitehouse is scheduled to host Tyler at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Longview is slated to visit Texas High on Tuesday.
Chapel Hill 53, Spring Hill 20
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Alexia Rogers scored 14 points as Chapel Hill took a 53-20 win over Spring Hill
DJ Kincade had 13 points, five rebounds and four steals. Kaiden Kelley had 7 points and nine rebounds. Kya Cook added five steals.
Chapel Hill will play at Gilmer on Tuesday.