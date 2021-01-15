Brownsboro 42, Mabank 26
MABANK — The Brownsboro Bearettes, ranked No. 10 in the state, moved to 17-1 on the season with a 42-26 win over Mabank in a District 14-4A girls basketball game.
The Bearettes go to 4-0 in district.
Brownsboro, which took a 15-2 first-quarter lead, had a balanced scoring attack with Kentoya Woods leading the way with 10 points.
Others scoring for the Bearettes were Allie Cooper (9), Shakayla Warren (7), Khyra Garrett (7), Paris Miller (5), Mekhayia Moore (2), Alexa Soong (1) and Tori Hooker (1).
Lauren Carter led the Lady Panthers with 14 points. Also scoring for Mabank were Lainey Kirkland (5), Carly Sapp (3), Savannah Wagner (2) and Maddie Reneau (2).
Brownsboro hosts Athens Tuesday and Mabank is at Canton.
Canton 58, Wills Point 39
CANTON — Amari Welch hit for 17 points to help the Canton Eaglettes to a 58-39 win over Wills Point on Friday in a District 14-4A girls basketball.
Other Eaglettes in double figures were Kori Nicklas (11) and Ashtyn Norrell (10). Also scoring for Canton were Shameir Quimby (8), Airianna Pickens (6), Payton Bray (5) and Emory Rhoten (1).
Antronea Jackson led the Lady Tigers with 17 points. Also scoring for Wills Point were Taylor Dyess (9), Payton Lawson (6), Angelina Fields (4), Emma Todoroff (2) and Riley Kinney (1).
Canton (11-9, 3-3) is scheduled to host Mabank at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Wills Point (10-9, 0-5) is scheduled to host Van on Tuesday.
Dallas Covenant 39, All Saints 29
DALLAS — Dallas Covenant downed All Saints 39-29 on Friday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball game.
The Lady Trojans (6-6, 1-3) were led by Maggie Maxey with 10 points. Others scoring for All Saints were Shelby Phillips (5), Olivia Patterson (4), Sarah Jordan (3), Sarah Huckabee (2), Conley Cavender (2) and Eyan Absar (2).
Ella Barth and Lilly McCuen each scored 13 points for the Knights.
All Saints travels to Arlington Grace Prep on Tuesday.
Hallsville 44, Mount Pleasant 31
HALLSVILLE — In the first of back-to-back meetings, Catherine Warford scored 11 points and Mallory Pyle added 11 for Hallsville as the Ladycats notched a 44-31 District 15-5A win over Mount Pleasant on Friday.
The two teams meet against at 6:30 p.m. tonight in Mount Pleasant.
Baylie Perkins added seven, and Laikyn Smith chipped in with five points and five assists for Hallsville (6-1 in district), which outscored the Lady Tigers 27-15 after halftime.
Abbi Fischer had three points for Hallsville, and Daquavia Lively, Faith Baliraine, Aubrey Marjason and Olivia Simmons all chipped in with two points.
Kilgore 63, Cumberland 24
Miah Thomas did double-double duty for Kilgore, scoring 30 points and adding 10 rebounds, five steals and a block as the Lady Bulldogs extended their winning streak to three in a row with a 63-24 District 16-4A win over Cumberland Academy on Friday in Tyler.
AT Anderson also recorded a double-double and filled the stat sheet with 19 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and seven blocks. Leanna Morin and Shai Lacy scored three points apiece.
White Oak 80, Daingerfield 22
WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks took control early, outscoring Daingerfield 22-3 in the opening quarter on the way to an 80-22 District 15-3A win.
Alysa Hall had 23 points, six rebounds and five assists to pace White Oak, which held Daingerfield to single digits in all four quarters. Payton Palmer added 16 points and seven assists, Renee Cook 15 points, six rebounds and six steals, Anna Iske 10 points, five steals and five rebounds, Lexi Palmer eight points and four steals, Whitni Rayson six points and five rebounds and Emma Nix two points and three assists.
Sabine 47, Ore City 18
ORE CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals pulled away after a close quarter, rolling to a 47-18 District 15-3A win over the Ore City Rebels.
Sabine (16-1, 6-1) led 15-11 after one frame, but outscored the Lady Rebels 13-1 in the second period and 19-6 in the second half.
Emily Hoosier had eight points in the loss for Ore City, which will host Daingerfield on Tuesday.
Blaire Kaufman led the Lady Cards with 15 points. Others scoring for Sabine were Claudia Simmons (10), Hailey Davis (9), Mercedes Willett (5), Addy Gresham (4), Ashlynn Davis (2) and Ally Gresham (2).
Union Grove 73, Carlisle 4
PRICE — All 10 Lady Lions who suited up got in the scoring act for Union Grove in a 73-4 win over Carlisle win District 21-2A.
Macey Alston led the way with 23 points for the Lady Lions. Carleigh Judd (14) and Sumeet Mattu (11) joined her in double figures. Baliey Clowers added eight, Macey Roberts five, Kyler Littlejohn and Gracie Stanford three apiece and Ava Wightman, Gracie Winn and Makena Littlejohn two each.
Carlisle (18-2, 5-1) will visit Big Sandy on Tuesday.
Beckville 58, Big Sandy 12
BECKVILLE — McKinna Chamness and Amber Harris combined for 27 points, and the Beckville Ladycats earned a 58-12 win over Big Sandy in District 21-2A.
Chamness led the way with 15 points and three steals, and Harris contributed 12 points19 rebounds nd four steals. Baylie Seegers chipped in with nine points, six rebounds and four steals, Lexi Barr six points and four steals, Haley Straubie five points and five steals, Hannah Sharpless five points, two steals and three assists, Emily Dean two pints and four rebounds and Laney Jones one point and four rebounds.
Avinger 70, Union Hill 23
BETTIE — Naomi Fountain and Huda Hanan scored 20 points apiece, Sam Chandler and Audra Fuller both tossed in 11 points and the Avinger Lady Indians rolled to a 70-23 win over Union Hill in District 24-1A.
Taygen Downs and Harley Moore scored four apiece for Avinger, which led 18-3 after one quarter and 35-15 at the half.
Frankston 41, Cayuga 34
CAYUGA — Abbie Ramsey scored 11 points to lead Frankston to the win.
Maggie Caveness added 8 points for Frankston.