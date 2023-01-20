BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard were able to use 23 second quarter points to open up a 36-9 halftime lead over the Lady Knights of Dallas Covenant on Friday night, and never looked back.
The Lady Guard won the TAPPS District 2-4A contest, 63-14 to push themselves to 17-14 overall and 3-2 in district play.
Lila Morris hit two first quarter 3-pointers, giving the Lady Guard a 13-5 lead after one period of play. In the second quarter, it was all about Remy Tonroy, who poured in eight of her game high 21 points in the period. R.J. McCord hit another 3-pointer for Brook Hill, and when the intermission came, Lady Guard found themselves up by 27 points. In the third period, Tonroy continued where she left off, scoring seven more points. The final period saw Brook Hill hold the Lady Knights scoreless, while adding 14 more of its own.
“We keep talking about creating great habits and doing things right, and we put a lot of it together tonight," Brook Hill Coach Jereme Hubbard said. "We were not perfect; in fact, we feel as if defensively we made a lot of mistakes. But our young group has now played 31 games on the season, and the ‘young’ excuse has to stop being used at some point. Offensively we played with a ton of confidence, and our shooters were ready when the ball hit their hands tonight. Overall, it was a solid performance for us and one that was well needed.
The Lady Guard plays host to Waco Vanguard on Tuesday. A win could solidify Brook Hill as the second seed in the district heading to the district tournament.
Others scoring for Brook Hill were Morris (11), Mylee Booth (10), Bethany Lavender (8), McCord (5), Karmen Miller (3), Blair Brister (3) and Landrey McNeel (2).
Hawkins 84, Big Sandy 10
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks improved their District 21-2A record to 8-0 with an 84-10 victory over Big Sandy in a girls basketball game on Friday.
Hawkins set the tone early, racing out to a 55-7 halftime lead.
All of the Lady Hawks scored. Jordyn Warren led Hawkins with 33 points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists. Laney Wilson recorded a double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds, along with four steals and three assists. Alaya Scoggins scored 13 points and added eight rebounds and two steals. Londyn Wilson added eight points, four rebounds, and a steal. Carmen Turner scored six points. Turner also added seven rebounds, five steals and an assist. Haylie Warrick scored two points and added two steals. Taetum Smith also added two points, two rebounds and two steals. Kalyn Ellison chipped in with one point.
Warren and Laney Wilson each hit 3-pointers.
Scoring for the Lady Hawks were Maryiah Francis (5), Shemaiah Johnson (2), Alaysia Estes (2) and Abigail Whitfield (1).
Big Sandy (7-15, 3-4) returns to play on Tuesday, hosting Ore City in a 6 p.m. contest. Hawkins visits Union Grove at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Whitehouse 59, Marshall 52
WHITEHOUSE — Down 11 at halftime, Whitehouse opened the second half on a 10-0 run and rallied for a 59-52 win over Marshall.
Indeya Williams had 15 points for Whitehouse. Tayla Morris scored 14 points, and Malazia Pardue added 10.
Whitehouse will host No. 13 Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.
Canton 37, Mabank 26
CANTON — Amari Welch tossed in 13 points to go along with four steals and six rebounds, and Canton notched a 37-26 win over Mabank on Friday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game.
The Eaglettes improve to 24-5 overall and 7-1 in district. The Lady Panthers fall to 16-13 and 4-4.
Others scoring for Canton were Airianna Pickens (8), Halle Hawes (4), Payton Bray (4), Carolina Stern (3), Lily Cervantes (3) and Katrina Morphis (2).
Savannah Wagner led Mabank with 14 points, followed by Madisyn Roberts (6), Bailey Litchfield (5) and Jacey Jones (1).
Canton play host to Athens at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Mabank travels to Tyler on Tuesday to take on Cumberland at 6:15 p.m.
Sabine 28, New Diana 12
DIANA — Ashlynn Davis hit for 11 points to lead the Sabine Lady Cardinals to a 28-12 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles on Friday in a District 15-3A girls basketball.
Also scoring for the Lady Cardinals were Loren Colquitt (8), Ashleigh McCormack (4), Breanna Evans (3) and Caitlyn Stewart (2).
Sabine (11-9, 3-2) is scheduled to visit Daingerfield at 6 p.m. Tuesday. New Diana (13-17, 2-3) is slated to host Gladewater at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.