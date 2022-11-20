ATHENS — The Brook Hill Lady Guard recorded a record of 6-0 to capture the Athens Christian Prep Academy Lady Storm Basketball Classic.
Brook Hill (7-3) is on a seven game winning streak. After Monday's game in Mount Enterprise, the Lady Guard is scheduled to host Athens Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
On Thursday, BH started the Classic with a 36-22 victory over Cross Roads JV.
Nine players scored for Brook Hill, led by Bethany Lavender with eight points followed by Lila Morris with seven points.
Also scoring for the Lady Guard, who led 31-7 at halftime, were Remy Tonroy (6), Elena Pinol (6), R.J. McCord (2), Blair Brister (2), Landrey McNeel (2), Mylee Booth (2) and Karmen Miller (1).
Later that day, the Lady Guard won over Waxahachie Life JV, 67-9. Ten Lady Guard players scored, led by Tonroy with 20 points. Fellow freshman Booth added 16.
Others scoring for Brook Hill were Pinol (8), Brister (7), Lavender (6), Miller (2), McCord (2), Lila Morris (2), Julianna Mize (2) and Willow Butach (2).
On Friday, BH defeated Terrell Poetry Community Christian (28-22) and Kemp (40-11).
Brook Hill led Poetry CC 10-9 at halftime before pulling away with 18 points in the second half of the defensive game.
Miller scored six of her eight points in the second half to lead the Lady Guard. Adding points for Brook Hill were Morris (7), Tonroy (6), Lavender (3), Pinol (2) and Booth (2).
The Bullard school clinched a semifinal berth in the Gold Bracket with the victory over Kemp. The Lady Guard jumped out to a 25-2 halftime lead over the Lady Jackets.
The Lady Guard were led in scoring by Tonroy (13) and Morris (11). Others pitching in points were Miller (6), Pinol (6), McCord (2) and Lavender (2).
Brook Hill took home the title on Saturday with two wins — 40-36 over Kemp in a rematch in the semifinals and 29-28 over Cayuga in the championship game.
The rematch with Kemp was much closer than the Friday game. Lavender led the Lady Guard with 18 points, followed by Tonroy (8), Morris (7), Miller (5) and Booth (2).
In the championship game, the Lady Guard jumped out to a 17-9 halftime lead and thanks to six points each from Morris and Booth. The second half saw Booth pour in six more points, and Tonroy added four fourth quarter points to seal the win.
Booth led Brook Hill with 12 points, followed by Morris (6), Tonroy (4), Lavender (4) and Miller (3).
Hawkins wins New Diana tourney
DIANA — Jordyn Warren hit for 19 points to lead the Hawkins Lady Hawks to a 58-43 win over Pine Tree in the championship of the New Diana Basketball Tournament on Saturday at New Diana High School.
To reach the championship game, the Lady Hawks defeated Redwater, 63-35, in the semifinals.
Warren and Taetum Smith combined for 39 points, 21 and 18 points, respectively. Warren added eight assists and seven steals. Smith added six steals and four assists. Laney Wilson contributed eight points and four rebounds. Other scorers were: Kalyn Ellison (3), Haylie Warrick (2), Londyn Wilson (4), Jentri Evans (2), Carmen Turner (2), Abby McQueen (2) and Kylie Adams (1).
In the championship game, Warren led all scores with 19 points. Also in double figures were Smith (120 and Londyn Wilson (10).
Warren added six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Smith added four rebounds, two steals and two assists. Laney Wilson contributed eight points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Turner pitched in five points and two steals. McQueen scored two points.
Sabine wins UG Tournament
UNION GROVE — Loren Colquitt hit for 10 points to help Sabine to a 43-37 win over host Union Grove for the Diamond Bracket Championship of the Union Grove Tournament.
The Lady Cardinals finished 4-0 in the tourney, winning over Overton, Harleton, Grand Saline and UG.
Sabine defeated Union Grove for the Diamond Bracket Championship at the Union Grove Tournament. The Sabine Lady Cardinals finished the tournament 4-0 defeating Overton, Harleton, Grand Saline, and Union Grove.
Others scoring for Sabine were: Tayla Calico (8), Ashlynn Davis (7), Caitlyn Stewart (7), Ashleigh McCormack (5), Ella Roberts (4) and Bailey Pierce (2).
Grace goes 2-0 on final day of New Diana tourney
DIANA — The Grace Community Lady Cougars won two games on Saturday in the New Diana Tournament.
The Lady Cougars defeated Harmony (45-18) and Jefferson (70-51).
In the win over Harmony, Brenna Hill led with 22 points, followed by Lucy Loftis (9), Ashley Brown (5), Reece Porter (3), Abigail Roach (2), Harper Auringer (2), Kate Glenney (2) and Paige Gilmore (1).
Emma Alphin led Harmony with eight points.
In the game with Jefferson, Roach led with 24 points, followed by Hill with 23. Others scoring were Gilmore (14), Brown (4), Porter (3) and Loftis (2).
On Thursday, Grace was 1-1, taking a 67-55 win over Hawkins and dropping a 59-53 decision to Pine Tree.
Against Hawkins, Gilmore had 22 points with Porter scoring 18 points.
Grace trailed 21-8 after the first quarter and 33-27 at halftime before leading 48-39 after three quarters.
Other scorers for Grace were Hill 9; Roach 7; Macie Mathis 5; and Olivia Clark, Loftis and Auringer 2.
Jordyn Warren led Hawkins with 26 points.
Against Pine Tree, Grace trailed 19-16 after the first quarter and led 32-30 at halftime before trailing 46-40 after three quarters.
Roach led Grace with 17 points, and Gilmore had 10 points. Other scorers for Grace were Mathis 8; Hill 6; Clark 6; Brown 3; and Porter 2.
Cnya Day led Pine Tree with 17 points. Jalen Scroggins had 13 points, and Ewoma Ugbani added 12 points.
On Friday, Grace downed Jefferson 61-40.
Hill led with 19 points, followed by Porter (12), Gilmore (10), Roach (7), Clark (5), Brown (3), Mathis (3) and Libby Prosperi (2).