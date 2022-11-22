TROUP — Beckville rallied in the fourth quarter to edge the Troup Lady Tigers 44-42 on Tuesday in a girls basketball game.
Bailey Blanton and Chloie Haugeberg led the Lady Tigers with nine points each.
Also scoring for the Lady Tigers were Qhenja Jordan (7), Sara Neel (6), Emory Cover (5), Ashja Franklin (4) and Zaquirah Jordan (2).
Neal and Haugeberg each hit two 3-pointers apiece.
McKinna Chamness connected on 7 of 9 shots from the field and finished with 17 points to lead the Beckville Ladycats.
Laney Jones added 11 points, Monica Lockett 10 and Amber Harris, Lexi Barr and Jaidyn Flanagan two each. Chamness added six rebounds, Lockett five rebounds, Harris six rebounds and Bar four rebounds. Harris, Jones and Reese Dudley all came up with three steals, and Harris handed out a couple of assists.
Troup is scheduled to visit Frankston on Tuesday.
Grand Saline 45, Ore City 21
ORE CITY — Jade McCord scored 12 points, Morgan Countryman added 10 for Grand Saline and the Lady Indians used a 19-2 run in the second quarter to pull away for a 45-21 win over Ore City.
Tori Cummins had 13 points and Renni Harris three in the loss for Ore City.
Hawkins 61, Quitman 51
QUITMAN — Laney Wilson scored a career-high 24 points, adding five rebounds, two assists and a steal to her stat worksheet as the Hawkins Lady Hawks notched a 61-51 win over Quitman.
Jordyn Warren finished with 17 points ,seven rebounds, two steals and two assists for Hawkins. Taetum Smith had 12 points, five rebounds, six steals and three assists, and Londyn Wilson chipped in with 10 points and five rebounds.
Alba-Golden 43, Harmony 35
HARMONY — Kalli Trimble and Cacie Lennon scored 11 points apiece, and Alba-Golden held on for a 43-35 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
Rendi Seahorn scored 12 points and Emma Alphin 11 in the loss for Harmony. Lakyn Trimble chipped in with six points, Kenner Pylant three, Mally Davidson two and Laycee Plunkett one.
Van 62, Sabine 29
VAN — The Van Lady Vandals opened up a big first quarter lead on the way to a 62-29 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals on Tuesday.
Van led 24-9 after one quarter and 33-13 at the half.
Sabine (7-2) was paced by Ashlynn Davis with nine points. Caitlyn Stewart and Breanna Evans added five apiece, Ashleigh McCormack three, Silvia Bosoni, Loren Colquitt and Tayla Calico two apiece and Ella Roberts one.
New Diana 65, Big Sandy 12
DIANA — Katherine Yount scored 15 points, Layla Stapleton, Starrmia Dixon, Kamrin Woodall and Alexis Miller all added eight points and the New Diana Lady Eagles rolled to a 65-12 win over Big Sandy on Tuesday.
Yount added six rebounds and six steals, Stapleton six rebounds and two steals, Dixon five rebounds and two steals, Woodall two rebounds, Miller two steals, Ashley Orona six points, eight rebounds and two steals, Abbie Shafer six rebounds, Kayleigh Tibbetts five points and two rebounds and Ava Smith one point and four rebounds.
Shemaiah Johnson pulled down seven rebounds in the loss for Big Sandy. MaRyiah Francis had one point and five rebounds, Alaysia Estes four points, Journie Plunkett two points and six rebounds, Brilee Langford four rebounds, Jazymne Brown five rebounds and Reagan Higginbotham three points and four rebounds.