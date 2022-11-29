SALTILLO — Amari Welch had a triple double on Tuesday, leading the Canton Eaglettes to a 70-64 overtime win over the Saltillo Lady Lions in a matchup of top basketball teams.
Welch, granddaughter of TJC legend Poo Welch, hit for 30 points, while dishing out 11 assists and swiping 10 steals.
The victory moved Canton, ranked No. 25 in the TABC Class 4A poll, to 8-1 on the season with the Lady Lions, ranked No. 11 in Class A, falling to 10-2.
In the extra period, Katrina Morphis led the Eaglettes with four points while Welch added three.
Also scoring for Canton were Patyon Bray (11), Morphis (10), Allison Rickman (8), Airinna Pickens (5), Caroline Stern (3), Kathryn Yoakum (2) and Lily Cervantes (1).
Hawkins 58, Tyler HEAT 38
HAWKINS — Jordyn Warren hit a career-high 31 points in leading Hawkins to a 58-38 win over Tyler HEAT on Tuesday.
Warren also added four steals, four assists and three rebounds as the Lady Hawks improve to 5-2.
Others contributing to the Hawkins win were Carmen Turner (14 points, 5 steals) and Taetum Smith (13 points, 6 steals, 4 rebounds).
Edgewood 59 Malakoff 42
EDGEWOOD — Ella Tyner hit for 23 points and Blair McPherson added 11 points as the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs defeated Malakoff 59-42.
The Lady Bulldogs led 17-9 after the first quarter and 30-16 at halftime.
Others scoring for Edgewood were Kassidy Paul (9), Tristen Smith (7), Brooklyn McPherson (5), Brille Ditto (2) and Brooke Elliott (2).
Hillary Dawson led the Lady Tigers with 11 points, followed by Rayona Runnels (8).
Edgewood (5-1) will next play Hallsville in the Winnsboro Tournament on Thursday.
Van 70, Farmersville 37
VAN — Junior Landry Jones scored 27 points and filled the stat sheet with seven rebounds, six steals and three assists as the Van Lady Vandals rolled past Farmersville, 70-37.
Van (3-0), which led 23-7 after one quarter and 46-12 at the half, also got 21 points, five assists and six steals from Marisa Richardson.
Mikyla Bachert added five points, eight assists, five steals and five rebounds. Cassidy Stewart contributed six points.
Van will take on Mineola in the Wills Point Tournament on Thursday.
Brownsboro 49, Kemp 31
KEMP — The Brownsboro Lady Bears moved to 3-2 on the season with a 49-31 win over Kemp.
Khyra Garrett paced Brownsboro with 17 points, Tiykeah McKenzie added 14, Khayla Garrett seven, Michelle Lewis three and Bradie Cooper, Natalee Smith, Hannah Stout and Jayden Stewart two each.
Brook Hill 49, Athens Christian 14
BULLARD — Brook Hill, ranked No. 10 in TAPPS Class 4A, jumped out to an 18-0 lead in the first quarter and rolled past Athens Christian, 49-14, on Tuesday at Herrington Gymnasium.
Remy Tonroy had 12 points, Elena Pinol seven points and 14 rebounds, Karmen Miller and Lila Morris seven points apiece, Bethany Lavender and Mylee Booth six points apiece and Landrey McNeel and Riley-Jane McCord two points each.
Brook Hill (9-3) has now won 9 games in a row since dropping their first three games and will be back in action this weekend in the First State Bank Tournament in Haskell, which is north of Abilene. Following that tournament, Brook Hill will host their Second Annual Lady Guard Invitational on December 8-10.
Union Grove 38, New Diana 31
UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lady Lions built a 10-2 lead after one quarter and held on late for a 38-31 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles.
Gracie Stanford and Ava Wightman scored 12 points apiece to lead the way for Union Grove. Taylor Campbell finished with six, and Gracie Winn and Esmeralda Escobedo added four apiece.
Starrmia Dixon and Kamryn Woodall had eight points apiece in the loss for New Diana. Dixon added four rebounds and two blocks, and Woodall finished with two rebounds. Katherine Yount had four points, six rebounds and three steals, Kayleigh Tibbetts four points, Layla Stapleton four points and four rebounds, Ashley Orona two points and three rebounds and Alexis Miller two points and two steals.
Gladewater 72, Beckville 47
GLADEWATER — Calice Henderson and Kiyona Parker scored 16 points apiece, and the Gladewater Lady Bears improved to 3-4 on the season with a 72-47 win over Beckville.
Henderson added six rebounds, four blocks, five assists and six steals, and Parker finished with five rebounds, three blocks, six assists and seven steals for the Lady bears.
Makyla Police chipped in with nine points, two rebounds and six assists, Kyla Lincoln and Kamryn Floyd eight points apiece, Savannah Warren six points, Ramya Ransom five points and Jaiden Eeds one point. Lincoln had two rebounds, five blocks, three assists and four steals, Floyd two rebounds, three assists and three steals, Warren four rebounds and Ransom two assists.
McKinna Chamness scored 12 points in the loss for Beckville. Amber Harris added 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals, Reese Dudley eight points and five rebounds, Monica Lockett six points and three steals, Lexi Barr three points and three rebounds, Laney Jones three points and two steals, Jaidyn Flanagan three points and Jayce Davis two points and 11 rebounds.