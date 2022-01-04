MARTIN'S MILL — The No. 2 Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs prepared for district play with an 82-40 victory over Dallas Christian on Tuesday at O'Neal Weaver Gymnasium.
Jada Celsur led the Lady Mustangs (21-3) with 23 points, followed by Mattie Burns with 17 points.
Others scoring for Martin's Mill were Kate Lindsey (13), Kylee Lookabaugh (11), Ruthie Mein (9), Libby Rogers (4), Reese Hataway (3) and Baylee Valenzuela (2).
Kennedy Chappell led the Lady Chargers with 11 points. Others scoring for Dallas Christian were Maddie Perkins (7), Joise Schlegel (5), Ansley Hughes (3), Jackie Schlegel (2) and Ella Cunningham (2).
The Lady Mustangs open District 19-2A on Friday against Cross Roads in Martin's Mill. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Dallas Christian (6-13) is scheduled to host North Dallas Adventist Academy of Richardson at 6 p.m. Thursday.