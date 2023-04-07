Jacksonville's standout season can to an end against a very good Celina squad, 5-0, on Friday in a Class 4A Region II soccer semifinal on a cold, rainy and windy day at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Lady Bobcats advance to Saturday's regional championship, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
The Maidens, the District 15-4A champions under Coach Colten McCown, concluded their year at 25-2-1. The Lady Bobcats stay unbeaten at 26-0.
Despite falling behind 4-0 at halftime, Jacksonville showed their grit and determination, playing the second half tight.
Celina scored early as Grace Pritchard found the net at 38:28 of the first half.
After a second goal was negated by an offsides, the Lady Bobcats' Mia Norman launched a high, arching shot that eluded the Jville goalkeeper. That made the score 2-0 at 7:00.
At 3:33, Lexi Tuite converted a penalty kick for a 3-0 lead.
Before the clock ran out, Celina made it 4-0 as Brielle Buchanan scored with one second remaining.
In the second half, Jacksonville had three good chances, including two back-to-back shots from Clara Guillen. That was followed by a just-miss from Evelyn Lara.
Celina goalkeeper Kaitlyn Gustafson, who has a verbal to SFA, made several outstanding stops.
The Lady Bobcats made it 5-0 when Tuite scored again at 24:41.
Jacksonville's Victoria Villanueva made a nice shot, that just missed as well.