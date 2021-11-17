Catalog shopping is a finely honed skill. I know this comes as no surprise because most of us have kicked it up a notch as we weathered the shutdown of 2020 and dealt with the loss of some of the mom-and-pop shops we frequented. So, our mailboxes are overflowing with more catalogs.
We may need special assistance at our house to transport the mail from the curb to the kitchen table as the stack of catalogs grows daily. But, unfortunately, how catalog retailers view us and the science they employ to increase our response isn’t helping.
What happened to early predictions about internet use and a paperless world dependent on email, easy searches, and social media? It was going to take over communication, education, and shopping. Life would be so much easier.
Someone was wrong. Even Amazon, the most successful online retailer the world has ever known, sent a catalog this year.
Somewhere a research company is already testing what parts of our brain light up as we flip through glossy pages filled with our every dream and convenience. Mail order retailers hope that for every catalog mailed, the recipient will purchase at least one item. Only one. Judging from the amount of time the FedEx and UPS trucks roam our neighborhood, their math must be working.
A Harvard Business Review article reported response rates have increased by 170% between 2004 and 2018.The growth rate is probably super-sized since 2020.
On reflection, I realize I was primed for this moment from early childhood. The Sears and Roebuck Co. and the J.C. Penney catalogs were fixtures in our home. The toy section was well-worn. The girls’ clothing pages provided countless dress design ideas for my mother and her Singer sewing machine.
While still in elementary school, the first J.C. Penney Christmas catalog arrived. The Sears Wish catalog had been around since the thirties, but now my brother and I had two catalogs to study before writing letters to Santa.
So, here we are today with piles of catalogs and only one retail question to answer– will she buy or not buy. And then to buy gifts or give in to my desires and spend on myself.
One catalog stands out from all the others, the 2021 Gift Catalog: Holiday Giving Guide. Heifers, goats, pigs, and chickens fill the pages along with pictures of recipients. This buying opportunity is a gift to families, women entrepreneurs, and children, to anyone I might honor, and to me. It’s at least a two for one and this year, for us, a threesome.
You see, recently, we lost Kayla, a thirteen-year-old family member, to leukemia. I learned at her funeral that one of her life goals was to own a herd of heifers and was already saving money to make good on that dream. But Kayla was also a child with a kind and caring heart, always looking for ways to help others.
I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to purchase a heifer in her memory by donating to Heifer International. And, getting into the spirit, I had to include a flock of chicks. The good feelings that accompanied my donation were a gift to me. The milk cow feeds a family, and the chicks provide food and eggs to sell at the market. That’s my gift to reduce poverty in parts of the world I will never see. And the honor goes to a child who left an indelible mark on the world in only a few years.
With the holidays upon us, it’s the perfect time to remember or recognize family and friends. Your gift sends messages of hope and encouragement by honoring a cause they valued or an organization where they volunteer.
Nonprofit organizations everywhere are wrapping up fundraising for the year and will be glad to share news of your gift with friends and family. Look for an organization you trust or can verify is healthy and safe. Give well with a gift of hope this holiday season. Make time to remember someone.
— Dawn Franks, the author of the e-book Giving Fingerprints, is CEO of Your Philanthropy. She provides high-touch advising services to families, businesses, and foundations to enhance the giving experience and maximize impact. She writes a blog, the YP Journal, at www.your-philanthropy.com. Comments and questions are welcome. Send to info@your-philanthropy.com.