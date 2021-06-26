ARLINGTON (AP) — Kyle Gibson had a season-high 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings, Joey Gallo hit two massive homers and the Texas Rangers beat Kansas City 8-0 on Saturday, ending a more than month-long stretch without winning a series — or even consecutive games.
Gibson (6-0) allowed only three base runners, on consecutive singles and a walk to start the fifth, before getting out of that bases-loaded jam.
Gallo hit a 451-foot homer in the fourth inning, a three-run shot that landed in the seats beyond and above the Rangers bullpen in right-center for a 6-0 lead. His two-run shot in the eighth was a towering 445-foot blast that hit the top of the batter’s eye in straightaway center field. He has 15 homers this season, four in the last seven games, and the five RBIs matched a career high.
It was the 16th consecutive start for Gibson without a loss, including his 2020 finale before the first opening day start of his career April 1 at Kansas City, when he gave up five runs while recording only one out after the Rangers had scored five times in the top of the first. This time, Gibson dominated the Royals before Brett Martin and Ian Kennedy each worked an inning to wrap up the second shutout of the season for Texas.
The Rangers went ahead 3-0 in the second, after Kris Bubic (2-3) took over for opener Kyler Zimmer and hit Willie Calhoun with a pitch to start the inning. Jose Trevino had a two-run double and rookie Adolis Garcia got his 54th RB I on a single between two walks.
Before taking the first two of the three-game series against Kansas City, the Rangers (29-48) hadn’t won consecutive games or a series since a three-game sweep of Houston from May 20-22, and had gone 0-7-2 in their last nine series. Kansas City has lost four games in a row, and 15 of 20.
Gibson retired the first Royals 12 batters, including five strikeouts in a row, before Ryan O’Hearn’s leadoff single up to the middle to start the fifth. Kelvin Gutierrez then had an infield single before a walk to Jorge Soler. But Jarrod Dyson then struck out and Michael A. Taylor grounded into a double play on a chopper to third baseman Brock Holt.
Friday: Rangers
beat Royals 9-4
ARLINGTON (AP) — Nate Lowe’s three hits included his first career triple in the majors as the Texas Rangers dominated their former All-Star Mike Minor and beat the Kansas City Royals 9-4 on Friday night.
Playing his 146th game in the big leagues, Lowe’s two-run triple highlighted a four-run fourth inning.
Rookie Jonah Heim matched career highs with three hits and two RBIs for Texas.
Dane Dunning (3-6) won for the first time since May 9, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. After allowing an RBI double to Carlos Santana that cut the Rangers’ lead to 4-2, Dunning stranded runners at second and third in the fifth when center fielder Adolis Garcia ran down Salvador Perez’s long flyball in front of the Texas bullpen in right-center.
Lowe’s slicing, opposite-field triple fell just in front of left fielder Hunter Dozier and rolled to the wall. Heim’s single completed the Rangers’ scoring in the fourth and he hit an RBI double in a five-run sixth.
Lowe is hitting .423 during a seven-game hitting streak after seeing his batting average drop from .289 on May 11 to .237 on June 11.
Minor (6-5), an All-Star for the Rangers in 2019 who traded at the deadline in 2020, allowed a career-high nine earned runs in five-plus innings in his 197th career start. His 11 hits allowed tied a career high.