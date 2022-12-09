The Palestine LadyCats and the Tenaha Lady Tigers scored upsets on Friday, advancing to the championship of the Great East Texas Shootout in Brownsboro.
Palestine and Tenaha will tangle at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Brownsboro and Bullard will play for third place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Defending tournament and state champion Brownsboro lost to Tenaha, 36-29, in the semifinals. Kaedynce Cox led the Lady Tigers with 21 points. Tiykeah Mckenzie led the Bearetts with 16 points.
In the Palestine-Bullard semifinals, the game was tied at 31-31 entering the fourth quarter, but the LadyCats won the period, 13-7, and the game 44-38.
Aylasia Fantroy led Palestine with 11 points, while Sheriee Butler added nine points.
Carly Tucker paced the Lady Panthers with 18 points. She was followed by Tre’Anah Coppock, who added 11 points.
In the boys semifinals, Kilgore handed Brownsboro its first loss of the season, 51-43.
Braydon Nelson and Jayden Sanders each scored 16 points for the Bulldogs. Gekyle Baker led the Bears with 15 points, while Hudson Childers had eight. Jacob Hopson and Aiden Green hit for seven points apiece.
Kilgore will play Canton in the final at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Brownsboro will be in the third-place game against McKinney North at 5 p.m.
Canton won its quarterfinal game over Henderson, 67-25, and then McKinney North, 33-18, to advance to the championship game.
Against McKinney North, Cason Bell led the Eagles with 15 points, while Chantson Prox added eight.
In the win over Henderson, three Eagles were in double figures — Garrett Walker (27), Jaxon Rhyne (12) and Jaden Pickerill (10).
