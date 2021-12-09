Hudson girls defeated Henderson 49-30 in the 2:30 pm game.
Hudson score by quarters 14, 10, 17, 8.
Henderson score by quarters: 4, 10, 11, 5.
Hudson scorers: Williams 19, Burgess 8, McNellie 5, Grissom 5, Scott 5, Dickerson 5, Lucas 2.
Henderson scorers: Writt 11, Helton 7, Mosley 6, Medford 2, Conert 2, Washington 1, Mosley 1.
Texas High 44, Farmersville 39
BROWNSBORO — Braveon Hunt hit for 13 points and Delana Augustus added nine as Texas High scored a 44-39 win over Farmersville in the Great East Texas Shootout on Thursday.
Angie Lee led the Lady Farmers with 10 points with Rylee Ortega adding nine.