BROWNSBORO — Tenaha rallied from a 12-point deficit to defeat Palestine, 50-44, and capture the girls championship of the Great East Texas Shootout on Saturday at Brownsboro High School.
The Lady Tigers (14-2) trailed 32-20 at halftime, but gradually chipped away from the LadyCats' lead.
Entering the fourth quarter, Palestine (8-7) still led 39-31. However, Tenaha outscored the LadyCats, 19-5, to claim the win.
The Lady Tigers tied the game at 42-42 when sophomore post Kaedynce Cox scored an inside bucket with 2:59 showing. Tenaha ended the game on a 10-2 run. Junior Kayanna Cox broke the tie with an 8-foot jumper with 1:56 showing.
Kayanna Cox led the Lady Tigers with 26 points, followed by Tiaynna Dagley (10), Mckaelen Reynolds (8) and Kaedynce Cox (6).
Palestine had a balanced attack led by Jan'aa Johnson with 10 points. She was followed by Aylasia Fantroy (8), Corian Hudson (8), Sheriee Butler (5), Brianna Price (5), Jay'anna Johnson (4), Jocelyn Musil (3) and Ju'mija Clewis (1).
Tenaha's victory over the LadyCats was its fourth win in the tournament. Previous wins were over Ferris (90-27), Edgewood (61-33) and Brownsboro (36-29).
Palestine earned a finals berth with wins over Carthage (61-43), Lone Oak (57-32) and Bullard (44-38).
Host Brownsboro captured third place.
The Bearettes used a 12-1 second quarter to help the team to a 36-33 win over Bullard.
Khyra Garrett led Brownsboro with 17 points, followed by Khayla Garrett (10), Tiykeah Mckenzie (4), Hannah Stout (3) and Bradie Cooper (2).
Carly Tucker paced the Lady Panthers with 15 points. She was followed by Tre’Anah Coppock (8), Anna Turgeau (4), Jadyn Welch (3), Avery Thomas (2) and Brooke Minton (1).
---
Great East Texas Shootout
Brownsboro High School
Girls Division
Thursday's Games
First Round
Game 1: Bullard 42, Corsicana 24
Game 4: Martin's Mill 53, Chapel Hill 34
Game 5: Lone Oak 58, Tyler Legacy JV 37
Game 6: Palestine 61, Carthage 43
Game 7: Brownsboro 60, Kerens 2
Game 8: Edgewood 41, Grapevine 15
Game 9: Tenaha 90, Ferris 27
Game 12: Mineola 67, Gladewater 43
Game 16: Palestine 57, Lone Oak 32
Game 17: Bullard 44, Martin's Mill 40