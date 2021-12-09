Van 47, Nevada Community 39
BROWNSBORO — KD Erskine hit for 19 points to help lead Van to a 47-39 win over the Nevada Community Braves on Thursday in the Great East Texas Shootout.
Others scoring for the Vandals were Kuca Kozhev (8), Jackson Rainey (7), Quentin Harris (6), Cayden Mitchell and Canon Rust (1).
Jonah Curry paced the Braves with 20 points, followed by Josiah Medlin (10), Tanner Ables and River Medlin (3).
Lucas Lovejoy 68, Grace Community 29
BROWNSBORO — Taiden Connor scored 14 points to lead four Leopards in double figures as Lucas Lovejoy defeated Tyler Grace Community 68-29 on Thursday in the Great East Texas Shootout.
Others in double digits scoring for the Leopards were Jayden Chester-Lawton (10), Kidus Getenet (10) and Karson Templin (10).
Tyler Hicks led the Cougars with eight points, followed by Will Bozeman (7), Kole Crawford (4), Ashton Smith (3), Grant Wupperman (3), Grant Bird (2) and Joey Warren (2).
Also scoring for Lovejoy were Omari Murdock (6), Jax Thompson (6), Jackson Wood (3), Will McLaughlin (3), Marco Gaccione (2), Pete Peabody (2) and Parker Patel (2).