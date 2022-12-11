BROWNSBORO — The Canton Eagles, displaying a smothering defense and efficient shooting, captured the championship of the Great East Texas Shootout on Saturday at Brownsboro High School.
The Eagles scored a 45-18 victory over Kilgore in the title game to improve to 15-1 on the season.
Garrett Walker, Canton's sharpshooter who can play inside or outside, led his team with 17 points. He connected on four 3-pointers. Cason Bell followed with 12 points.
Also scoring for the Eagles were Jaden Pickerill (8), Layne Etheridge (5), Rex Baldwin (2) and Jaxon Rhyne (1).
Chantson Prox helped direct the Canton offense and he was tops in rebounds with seven. Rhyne added four boards.
Da'Marion Vanzandt and Braydon Nelson led the Bulldogs with four points each. They were followed by Rylan Copeland (3), Bobby King (3), PJ Wiley (2) and Matthew Riley (2).
Canton blanked Kilgore, 8-0, in the first quarter and led 23-4 at halftime.
The Eagles were 8 of 14 from 3-point land with the Bulldogs 2 of 21.
Canton reached championship game with wins over Nevada Community (44-37), Tenaha (58-30), Henderson (67-25) and McKinney North (33-18).
Kilgore defeated host Brownsboro (51-43) in the semifinals. Nelson and Jayden Sanders each led Kilgore with 16 points apeice. The Bears were led by Gekyle Baker with 15 points. Hudson Childers added eight points with Aiden Green and Jacob Hopson adding seven points each.
McKinney North beat Brownsboro 29-26 to claim third place.
Shane Paelke led McKinney North with 10 points.
The Bears (13-2) were led by Baker with 11 points. Baker was followed by Green (8), Landon Hayter (3), Hudson Childers (2) and Bryce Bardin (2).
---
Great East Texas Shootout
Brownsboro High School
Boys Division
Thursday's Games
Pool Play
Pool A — Brownsboro 55, Quinlan Ford 30: Henderson 74, Quinlan Ford 56; Brownsboro 51, Henderson 29.
Pool B — Kilgore 31, Van 25; McKinney North 45, Kilgore 27; McKinney North 42, Van 15.
Pool C — Tenaha 72, Nevada Community 66; Canton 44, Nevada Community 37; Canton 58, Tenaha 30.
Pool D — Sunnyvale 55, Mineola 48; Rains 47, Mineola 34; North Lamar 51, Rains 46; Sunnyvale 64, North Lamar 45.
Friday's Games
Game 27: Nevada Community 50, Mineola 49
Game 29: Brownsboro 64, Tenaha 42
Game 32: Kilgore 40, Sunnyvale 38
Game 34: Van 59, Quinlan Ford 32
Game 35: Canton 67, Henderson 25
Game 37: McKinney North 41, North Lamar 36
Game 40: Sunnyvale 63, Tenaha 55
Game 44: Kilgore 51, Brownsboro 43
Game 45: Canton 33, McKinney North 18
Saturday's Games
Game 46: Van 36, Rains 28
Game 47: Mineola 63, Quinlan Ford 50
Game 49: Henderson 43, North Lamar 37
Game 53: Mineola 68, Rains 43
Game 54: Van 45, Nevada Community 40
Game 57: North Lamar 55, Tenaha 53
Game 58: Third-Place, McKinney North 29, Brownsboro 26
Game 59: Consolation, Sunnyvale 45, Henderson 42
Game 61: Championship, Canton 45, Kilgore 18