From Staff, Wire Reports
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two-time defending national champion Georgia is the overwhelming preseason pick to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference football title.
Media covering the SEC’s media days that concluded Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee, gave coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs 181 points to win the title Dec. 2 in the poll released Friday. Alabama received 62 while LSU, which lost the title to Georgia last December, was third (31).
Tennessee was a distant fourth with five points, tied with in-state rival Vanderbilt despite the Commodores never winning the league championship. Arkansas (2), Auburn (2), Texas A&M (1), Mississippi State (1) and South Carolina (1) followed.
The team picked as the preseason champ at SEC media days has won the SEC championship game only nine times since 1992.
Georgia is the top dog in the Eastern Division with 265 first-place votes and 2,011 points. The Bulldogs are followed by Tennessee (14 first-place votes, 1,682 points); South Carolina (3 first-place votes, 1,254), Kentucky (1 first-place vote 1,204), Florida (911), Missouri (658) and Vanderbilt (8 first-place votes, 428).
Alabama is favored in the Western Division with 165 first-place votes and 1,899 points. Following the Crimson Tide are LSU (117 first-place votes, 1,838 points), Texas A&M (1 first-place vote, 1,144), Mississippi (1,128), Arkansas (3 first-place votes, 958), Auburn (4 first-place votes, 685) and Mississippi State (1 first-place vote, 496 points).
Georgia also led the SEC with 11 players selected to the league’s preseason first-team.
The first-team offense includes: quarterback Jayden Daniels, LSU; running backs Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi, and Raheim Sanders, Arkansas; wide receivers Malik Nabers, LSU, and Ladd McConkey, Georgia; tight end Brock Bowers, Georgia; offensive linemen JC Latham, Alabama; Amarius Mims, Georgia; Tate Ratledge, Georgia; and Will Campbell, LSU; and center Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia.
Two A&M players were voted to the third-team offense — WR Ainias Smith and OL Layden Robinson.
The first-team defense includes: linemen Mekhi Wingo, LSU; Mykel Williams, Georgia; Maason Smith, LSU; and Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia; linebackers Dallas Turner, Alabama; Harold Perkins, LSU; and Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia; defensive backs Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama; Malaki Starks, Georgia; Kamari Lassiter, Georgia; and Javon Bullard, Georgia.
The Aggies had two players on the second-team defense — DL McKinnley Jackson and DB Demani Richardson.
The opening football schedule includes:
Aug. 26 — Hawaii at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network);
Aug. 31 — South Dakota at Missouri, 7 p.m. (SECN); Florida at Utah, 7 p.m. (ESPN);
Sept. 2 — Ball State at Kentucky, 11 a.m. (SECN); Virginia vs. Tennessee at Nashville, Tennessee, 11 a.m. (ABC); Mercer at Mississippi, 1 p.m. (SECN+, ESPN+); Massachusetts at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN); Western Carolina at Arkansas, 3 p.m. (SECN+, ESPN+); Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi State, 3 p.m. (SECN); Tennessee-Martin at Georgia, 5 p.m. (SECN+, ESPN+); New Mexico at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. (ESPN); Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. (SECN+, ESPN+); Middle Tennessee State at Alabama, 6:30 p.m. (SECN); North Carolina vs. South Carolina at Charlotte, North Carolina, 6:30 p.m. (ABC);
Sept. 3 — LSU vs. Florida State at Orlando, Florida, 6:30 p.m. (ABC).