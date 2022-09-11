ARLINGTON — Former President George W. Bush took part in a first ball ceremony in Texas, Aaron Judge put on special cleats at Yankee Stadium and the New York Mets wore first responder caps as Major League Baseball paused Sunday to remember the Sept. 11 attacks.
There were moments of silence, remembrances and tributes at ballparks all across America on the 21st anniversary of 9/11.
"It's a moment in our country's history. We all have certain things we remember, where we were when it happened and how we felt. So many people involved, so it's a chance to honor those people today. Realizing the people and families that were affected by this that are still feeling the pain from it," Mets manager Buck Showalter said before a game in Miami.
Bush, who was president on the day of the attacks, was at Globe Life Field as the Rangers played Toronto. He joined Jimmy Pollozani, a police officer in nearby Fort Worth, and Pollozani's 13-year-old daughter, Andita, in the ceremony.
They represented police officers, firefighters and first responders across the state. Andita threw the pitch to Rocky Wolfe, a firefighter from the central Texas city of Killeen.
Bush famously delivered a perfect strike before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series at Yankee Stadium between the Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks weeks after New York City's twin towers fell.
There was a moment of silence before the Blue Jays and Rangers played. During the Canadian and U.S. national anthems, Bush stood between Texas interim manager Tony Beasley and first base coach Corey Ragsdale in front of the home dugout.
Bush delivered the ball to Andita and gave her a hug and a word of advice before she threw from just in front of the mound. Afterward, Bush gave a fist bump to her father before they left the field.
Bush received rousing applause when he was announced. As he headed toward the Rangers' dugout afterward, some fans chanted, "USA! USA!"
All Rangers and Blue Jays personnel in uniform wore a special Patriot Day patch on their caps. Special lineup cards and base jewels were used.
Bush was part of the investment group that owned the Rangers from April 1989 until June 1998 and remains involved with the club. He and wife Laura have lived in Dallas since he left the White House in January 2009.
RANGERS 4, BLUE JAYS 1
ARLINGTON — Martin Perez allowed one run in six innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the second consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.
The Blue Jays head home following an 8-2 trip to play five games in four days against another AL wild-card team, Tampa Bay. The Rangers, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak.
Perez (11-6) ended a personal two-game losing streak, which equaled his longest of the season. He gave up six hits, struck out seven and walked two. Toronto went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position against him as he lowered his ERA to 2.77.
"I'm not thinking about numbers, I'm not thinking about 'Win the game by myself.'" Perez said. "I'm just thinking 'Win the game as a teammate.'"
Garcia launched a fastball down the left-field line into the second deck off Yusei Kikuchi, the second of five Jays relievers, for his 24th of the season. It was the fifth time this season that he has homered in consecutive games, the first time since July 24-25.
Leody Taveras hit a solo homer for Texas in the eighth inning.
Jose Leclerc pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his fourth save in four chances.
Texas grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning off Trevor Richards (3-2), the Jays' opener for a bullpen game. Richards struck out leadoff batter Marcus Semien, the only batter he retired. Nathaniel Lowe doubled home Corey Seager, and Richards departed after 26 pitches with the bases loaded.
Teoscar Hernandez, who returned to Toronto's active roster from the paternity list, went 2 for 3 with a sixth-inning double that scored Bo Bichette.
TRAVEL LIGHT
The Rangers left for Miami to play a Monday day-night doubleheader, only to return to Texas immediately afterward to begin a series against Oakland on Tuesday night.
The one-day trip is a result of the post-lockout rescheduling.
Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley said he'll encourage players to rest up upon their return rather than report at usual times Tuesday.
"It's taxing," Beasley said. "And you're in September, where everybody's kind of running on fumes. There are some guys that don't like that, want to be here at the regular time. But you have to think about the whole group. I want energy at 7 (p.m.)."
SHORT HOPS
Semien had his 22-game on-base streak ended; it was the longest current active streak in the majors. … Bichette reached base in all 10 games on the road. … The Rangers designated RHP Kohei Arihara for assignment and selected the contract of RHP Tyson Miller from Triple-A Round Rock. Arihara allowed 11 runs in three innings on Saturday and had a 9.45 ERA in five appearances this season beginning in mid-August.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Rangers RHP Spencer Howard (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Round Rock on Sunday, giving up one run in four innings.
UP NEXT
Blue Jays: Schneider hasn't announced his rotation for the Tampa Bay series.
Rangers: RHPs Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.80) and Jon Gray (7-6, 3.83) will start at Miami against Marlins LHPs Trevor Rogers (4-11, 5.51) and Braxton Garrett (2-6, 3.67).