The Super Bowl is just around the corner. Make sure your game day favorites are memorable for all the right reasons. Follow these four tips to avoid food poisoning:
1. Keep it Clean. Wash your hands with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds before, during, and after preparing food and before eating. Also, wash your hands after using the bathroom and touching pets.
Wash your cutting boards, dishes, utensils, and countertops with hot, soapy water after preparing each food item. Wash or scrub fruits and vegetables under running water—even if you do not plan to eat the peel—so dirt and germs on the surface do not get inside when you cut.
2. Avoid Mix-ups. Separate raw meats from ready-to-eat foods like veggies when preparing, serving, or storing foods. Use separate cutting boards, plates, and knives for produce and for raw meat, chicken and other poultry, seafood, and eggs.
Offer guests individual serving utensils and small plates to discourage them from eating dips and salsa directly from the bowls.
3. Cook it Well. Cooking food to the right temperature kills harmful germs. Use a food thermometer to check meat, egg, and microwaved dishes on your menu.Make sure chicken wings (and other poultry) reach an internal temperature of at least 165°F. Ground beef and egg dishes should reach at least 160°F. Check the safe internal temperature for other foods.
4. Keep it Safe. Serve food at the right temperature:
• Keep hot foods at 140°F or warmer. Use chafing dishes, slow cookers, and warming trays to keep food hot.
• Keep cold foods, like salsa and guacamole, at 40°F or colder. Use small service trays or nest serving dishes in bowls of ice.
• Getting takeout or delivery? Make sure to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold.
• If you prepare food in advance or have leftovers, store and reheat them the right way.
Divide cooked food into smaller portions or pieces and put in shallow containers to cool. This encourages rapid, even cooling. Be sure to divide large pots of food and large cuts of meats.
