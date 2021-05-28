After the pandemic cut the college football bowl season almost in half last year, a full lineup of 44 postseason games is scheduled for 2021-22.
The Bowl Season schedule was announced Thursday. The bowls will begin on Dec. 17, with Bahamas Bowl kicking off at noon ET and the Cure Bowl in Orlando later in the day.
Two new bowl games are set to be played this season after canceling their scheduled debuts last year. The LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is slated for Dec. 18 and the Fenway Bowl in Boston is scheduled for Dec. 29. SoFi Stadium will also host Super Bowl 56 next February to conclude the NFL’s season.
The LA Bowl will feature teams from the Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences. The Fenway Bowl, at the home of the Boston Red Sox, will match the Atlantic Coast Conference and American Athletic Conference.
The College Football Playoff national championship is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis, the first time the title game will be played in the Midwest. The semifinals will be played at the Orange Bowl in South Florida and Cotton Bowl in North Texas on Friday, Dec. 31.
Last year only 26 postseason games were played, including the CFP title game. The pandemic forced some bowls to cancel during the regular season, including the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. The Sun Bowl is the second-oldest major college bowl behind the Rose Bowl.
Other games were forced to cancel because there were not enough teams that wanted to participate in the postseason, following an arduous regular season filled with postponements and COVID-19 testing for players and coaches.
Still, others, such as the Music City Bowl, were canceled days before the game was set to be played because COVID-19 issues forced a participating team to withdraw.
“Last year dealt us many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we have expectations that stadiums will be operating at full capacity again which will undoubtedly mean a memorable experience for student-athletes, fans, universities and communities,” Nick Carparelli, executive director of Bowl Season, said in a statement. “College football and Bowl Season is back, and we couldn’t be more excited.”
The 44 bowls in 2020-21 includes the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 18, matching the champions of the Southwestern Athletics Conference and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Postponed 2020 Arkansas-Notre Dame game rescheduled for 2028
Notre Dame said Friday its home game against Arkansas that originally was set for 2020 and wasn’t played due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be played in 2028.
Arkansas’ first trip to Notre Dame originally was scheduled for Sept. 12, 2020. The teams also will play at Arkansas in 2025.
Lou Holtz was a successful coach for both programs. He earned a 60-21-2 record over seven seasons at Arkansas from 1977 to 1983. He had a 100-30-2 record at Notre Dame from 1986 to 1996.
Oklahoma AD dislikes
early Fox starting time
vs. Nebraska
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said he is “bitterly disappointed” in the 11 a.m. Central starting time Fox announced Thursday for the Sooners’ home game against Nebraska.
The teams are set to meet Sept. 18, nearly 50 years after the “Game of The Century.” Back in 1971, No. 1 Nebraska beat No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31 in Norman on its way to the national title.
2021-22 Bowl Schedule
(Subject to Change)
All Times CST
Dec. 17 — Bahamas Bowl, C-USA vs. MAC, Nassau, Bahamas, 11 a.m., (ESPN)
Dec. 17 — Cure Bowl, AAC vs. Sun Belt, Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 18 — Boca Raton Bowl, AAC or C-USA or MAC, Boca Raton, Fla., 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 18 — Cricket Celebration Bowl, MEAC vs. SWAC, Atlanta, 11 a.m., (ABC)
Dec. 18 — New Mexico Bowl, C-USA vs. MWC, 1:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 18 — Independence Bowl, BYU vs. C-USA, Shreveport, La., 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Dec. 18 — Lending Tree Bowl, Sun Belt vs. C-USA or MAC, Mobile, Ala., 4:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 18 — LA Bowl, Pac-12 vs. MWC, Inglewood, Calif., 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 18 — New Orleans Bowl, C-USA vs. Sun Belt Champion (if available), New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 20 — Myrtle Beach Bowl, C-USA or MAC or Sun Belt, Conway, S.C. 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 21 — Potato Bowl, MAC vs. Mountain West, Boise, Idaho 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 21 — Frisco (Texas) Bowl, AAC or C-USA or MAC or MWC, Frisco, Texas, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 22 — Armed Forces Bowl, AAC vs. C-USA, Fort Worth, Texas, TBD (ESPN)
Dec. 23 — Gasparilla Bowl, AAC or ACC or SEC, Tampa, Fla., 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 24 — Hawaii Bowl, Mountain West vs. AAC, Honolulu, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 25 — Camellia Bowl, MAC vs. Sun Belt, Montgomery, Ala., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Quick Lane Bowl, MAC vs. Big Ten, Detroit, 10 a.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27 — Military Bowl, ACC vs. AAC, Annapolis, Md., 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl, AAC vs. SEC, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, AAC or ACC or Big 12 or C-USA, Dallas, 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Liberty Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Memphis, Tenn., 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28 — Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Big 12 vs. Big Ten, Phoenix, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — Fenway Bowl, AAC vs. ACC, Boston, 10 a.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — Pinstripe Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, New York, 1:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — Cheez-It Bowl, ACC vs. Big 12, Orlando, Fla., 4:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29 — Alamo Bowl, Big 12 vs. Pac-12, San Antonio, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — Duke’s Mayo Bowl, ACC vs. Big Ten, Charlotte, N.C., 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — Music City Bowl, Big Ten vs. SEC, Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — Peach Bowl, At-Large vs. At-Large, Atlanta, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30 — Las Vegas Bowl, Pac-12 vs. SEC, Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 31 — Gator Bowl, ACC vs. SEC, Jacksonville, Fla., 10 a.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 31 — Sun Bowl, ACC vs. Pac-12, El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 31 — Cotton Bowl, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, 2:30/6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 31 — Orange Bowl, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Miami Gardens, Fla., 2:30/6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — Outback Bowl, Big Ten vs. SEC, Tampa, Fla., 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Jan. 1 — Fiesta Bowl, At-Large vs. At-Large, Orlando, Fla., noon (ABC)
Jan. 1 — Rose Bowl, Big Ten vs. Pac-12, Pasadena, Calif., 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 1 — Sugar Bowl, SEC vs. Big 12, New Orleans, 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 4 — Texas Bowl, Big 12 vs. SEC, Houston, TBD (ESPN)
Jan. 10 — CFP National Championship, Semifinal winners, Indianapolis, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
To Be Determined
Holiday Bowl, ACC vs. Pac-12, San Diego, (FOX/FS1)
Redbox Bowl, Big Ten vs. Pac-12, San Francisco, (TBD)
Arizona Bowl, MAC vs. MWC, Tucson, Ariz., (TBD)