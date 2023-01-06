MOSCOW — The unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to mark Orthodox Christmas officially came into force at midday Friday but, as expected, never stuck.
The likelihood of the truce holding for the ordered 36 hours, starting at noon Moscow time, had been considered remote, with Kyiv's Western allies criticizing the Kremlin's offer as having been made in bad faith.
The Kremlin had said on Thursday it wanted to give believers the opportunity to attend church services. It would have been the first cease-fire along the entire front line since Russia's full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24 last year.
The Ukrainian leadership blasted Moscow's cease-fire as a diversionary tactic and hypocritical, saying there can only be peace after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Friday its soldiers were still launching attacks, especially in the eastern Donetsk region.
"In this way, they congratulate the occupiers on the approaching Christmas!" the ministry wrote.
In the small eastern city of Bakhmut, it said, positions of the Russians were shelled with 120-millimeter mortar shells as a "gift."
According to Moscow, Russian troops also returned fire.
"The resistance will continue until the last Russian invader on Ukrainian soil is killed!" the statement from Kiev said.
An air raid alert was in effect for the whole of Ukraine for around two hours on Friday. According to reports, the trigger was several Russian planes that flew over neighboring Belarus, fueling fears of new attacks from the north.
Although the Russian army had wanted to stick to the ceasefire, Ukraine has continued to fire artillery at towns and positions, army spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in Moscow.
He said there were battles on three front line areas. In the north near the small town of Lyman, the Ukrainian military attacked with grenade launchers; a little further south near the village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region with artillery.