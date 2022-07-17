Hundreds came out to Stanley’s Famous Pit Barbecue Saturday night to hear Tyler’s own American Idol Top 5 finalist Fritz Hager III perform.
Hager said being able to perform in his hometown of Tyler is always a good experience. While he has performed a few times now he said that sometimes it is still hard to believe he is getting to pursue a career in music and has so many supporters.
“I was still used to playing for like four people in a room when I started out, so seeing that many people it's always really emotionally overwhelming sometimes, but I'm just so grateful,” he said.
During the middle of his show Hager addressed the crowd and said this was the first time he has been able to see so many singing his songs with him, which he said made him happy to see.
When it comes to Hager, fan Katelyn Chaves said that she “loves his music.”
She enjoys that he has a mixture of upbeat and mellow songs to enjoy. For her, the lyrics are “poetic.”
Chaves said that out of all of Hager’s songs “All My Friends” is her favorite because “ it's really loud and energetic and I really love that energy that he has.”
Before the show started Chaves said she was looking forward to Hager's performance because “whenever he goes on stage he knows how to bring a crowd together and bring that energy to the stage.”
Event attendee Whyatt Schaefer said he did not know Stanley’s was having a live performance prior to getting there. He added that not enough places have live music so he was glad to be there.
While this show was Schaefer’s first time hearing Hager, he said he was excited because he had heard many good things.
Those in attendance also had the chance to hear the band Quartz Eyed, who opened for Hager.