DALLAS — Frisco Wakeland scored early and late to capture a 7-4 win over the Whitehouse Wildcat on Thursday in Game 1 of a Class 5A regional quarterfinal baseball series at Horner Ballpark.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday back at the Dallas Baptist University campus' field. If a third game is needed it will be played about 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 2.
The Wolverines took a 4-0 lead before the Wildcats tied things up with two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.
However, Wakeland scored two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to take the win.
Garrett Hayes led Whitehouse with two hits, while Peyton Blackmon knocked in two runs.
Adding hits were Blackmon and Braden Bean were limited to four hits by the Wolverines pitching.
Hayes and Luke Caussey also had RBIs.
Scoring the Wildcats' runs were Jermod McCoy, Hayes, Blackmon and Collin McLemore.
Hayes and Blackmon both had sacrifice flys. McLemore had two stolen bases and Bean added one bag.
Michael Dudolski started for Whitehouse on the mound, going three hits while allowing nine hits and four runs with one strikeout and no walks.
Ezekiel Alexander started and got the win for Wakeland, hurling four innings, giving up three hits and four runs with two strikeouts and two walks.
Owen Cassano led the Wolverines with three hits and three RBIs. Addison Brown also had three hits with Texas Tech commit Carson Priebe (triple, single), Dylan Snead and Will Jamison getting two hits apiece. Jayce Kwiatkowski added a double with a single from Reid Tucker.
Other RBIs were from Priebe, Snead and Kwiatkowski. Scoring runs were Brown (2), Priebe (2), Cassano (1), Snead (1) and Jamison (1).