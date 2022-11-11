Frankston quarterback Reese Hicks accounted for more than 300 yards of total offense in helping lead the Indians to a 47-34 victory over Wolfe City on Thursday in a Class 2A Division I bi-district football playoff game at Rains High School’s Wildcat Stadium in Emory.
The Indians (9-2) advance to the area round where they will face No. 1 Timpson (11-0), who defeated Groveton 63-3, next week. This was Frankston’s first playoff win since 2010 when the Tribe defeated New Waverly, 24-21, in bi-district.
This will be the third straight season Frankston has met Timpson in the playoffs, the previous two years the squads met in bi-district.
Hicks rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Through the air, the sophomore connected on 7 of 10 passing attempts for 119 yards.
Benton Allen added 90 yards and two touchdowns on four attempts. Other Indian rushers were Kaymon Davis (4-24), Tyler Rogers (4-20, TD) and Ryan Harper (4-20).
Frankston freshman Adrian Donnell had four catches for 41 yards with Allen snagging two receptions for 34 yards. Kody Loebig caught one pass for 44 yards.
Placekicker Coleman Merritt hit on 5 of 7 PATs.
The Wolves end their season at 5-6.