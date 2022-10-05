Football stadiums around East Texas are filling up each week with motivated players, excited fans and precision-tuned bands. Each game starts full of promise on both sides of the field. As the game proceeds, you can feel the momentum shift as one team scores a long touchdown andthe other team makes a goal line stand. Despite hours of preparation, many aspects of the game are dependent on things that are beyond any player’s control, such as a lucky bounce of the ball or a fortunate call by the official. Eventually, as the clock winds down to end the third quarter, arms rise on the sidelines as players wave four fingers in the air to signal the start of the fourth quarter. Players can be seen shouting at each other, “fourth quarter, fourth quarter, let’s go, fourth quarter.” What they are saying with that chant is, no matter what has happened up to this point, whether we are ahead or behind, we have one last quarter to finish strong. Teams may need to rally from behind or stand strong and defend their lead. Either way, it is a call to remain focused on what must be done to finish victorious.
“Fourth quarter” can also be a good reminder for donors to focus on finishing the year well. 2022 has been another unique year for the East Texas economy with inflation soaring, the stock market declining, and high oil and gas prices causing simultaneous prosperity and peril. Many donors may be waiting for positive economic signs to make contributions to their favorite charities. Gifting appreciated stock is a great way to make charitable contributions and maximize tax savings by avoiding capital gains taxes on those appreciated securities. When the market is down, the value of both assets and gains are down, so donors may want to wait for a market recovery to make gifts. Fortunately, many people with donor advised funds have made contributions in prior years which provide funding for current year distributions. In that way, donor-advised funds can act like buffers or rainy-day funds to allow donors to sustain their giving, despite market fluctuations. Wise donors and their advisors should use the “fourth quarter” reminder to remain vigilant in their quest to gift the right assets at the right time. The market could go either way in this final quarter of the year, and with a midterm election in November and ongoing war in the Ukraine, the best strategy may be to wait until the market has a chance to process the results of the election and pick a direction.
Likewise, gifts of real estate and business interests, which require more time to process, should be given strong consideration as the fourth quarter commences. The more complex a gift, the more due diligence is required by local charities to consider and process it. Even if you are not 100% certain that you will make a gift of a complex asset in 2022, if you are even considering it, it is time to begin your due diligence and let the charity begin theirs as well. It is better to have considered a gift, and completed some level of due diligence with the receiving charity, than to wait too late for a charity to be able to accept a gift. Even if the gift is ultimately not made this year due to circumstances beyond everyone’s control, the initial due diligence will pay off by setting clear expectations and revealing necessary action items and lead times for the future.
“Fourth quarter” is also a good call to action for donors because it is a reminder that December 31 is a hard tax deadline for most people. Whatever tasks you have been putting off to the end of the year to make your charitable gifts, it’s time to get focused and complete those tasks so you don’t miss thedeadline. Maybe you were planning to review your estate plans this year, or you have a list of questions that have been building up for your CPA or investment advisor. It’s time to make those calls and appointments and find the answers you need to be able to finish strong.
“Fourth quarter” may be a welcome chant this year because you have been so diligent during the first three quarters that your burden is light and you can coast to the end of the year enjoying your pumpkin latte. But maybe it is a good reminder that you need to pull out that box labeled “To Do in 2022” and focus on those tasks to finish strong. “Fourth quarter” may be a timely rallying cry for you to get focused and Give Well.
Guest columnist, Kyle Penney is President of East Texas Communities Foundation and a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy. To learn more about ETCF or to discuss your charitable giving, contact Kyle at 866-533-3823 or email questions or comments to etcf@etcf.org. More information is available at www.etcf.org.