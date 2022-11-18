Winnsboro entered Friday night’s Class 3A Division I area round contest averaging 46.6 points per game.
On the other side of the field, however, was a Malakoff defense that was holding opponents to 9.4 points per game with four shutouts.
The defense won out as Malakoff forced five turnovers and rolled to a 55-10 win over Winnsboro on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The win moves the No. 2 Tigers (11-1) into the regional semifinals to take on West.
Winnsboro won the toss and elected to receive. The Raiders moved the ball down the field but Malakoff’s defense held strong in the red zone, forcing a field goal try as Winnsboro took a 3-0 lead on a 23-yard field goal by Diego Rodriguez with 7:18 on the clock.
Malakoff quickly answered as Mike Jones threw a screen pass to Corey Phillips, who used a spin move to evade the defense and get into the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown to take a 7-3 lead with 7:04 left in the first quarter.
A tipped pass by Kyler Finney was picked off by Austin Massingill at the Winnsboro 39, and Malakoff turned it into a 14-yard touchdown run by Jones to go up 14-3.
The Tigers added to their lead with 10:48 left in the second quarter on an 8-yard run by Jason Tennyson, making the score 21-3.
Midway through the second quarter, Winnsboro lost a fumble, and Jones scored on a 24-yard run with 3:40 on the clock to put the score at 27-3.
Winnsboro then had a 13-play drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by offensive lineman Caden Adams with five seconds left in the half to trim the score to 27-10 at halftime.
The second half was all Malakoff.
Chauncey Hogg, Kayland Davis and Damien Jackson all had interceptions.
Tennyson had a 50-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and in the fourth quarter, Malakoff got touchdown runs from Jackson (12 yards), Jones (33 yards) and freshman Jerrion Hall (20 yards).
Tennyson finished with 163 yards on 19 carries. Jones was 7 of 9 for 87 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 63 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries.
Finney, who accounted for more than 4,000 yards and 55 touchdowns this season, finished 15 of 26 for 199 yards with four interceptions, and he added 25 yards on the ground. Hayden Deaton had nine receptions for 99 yards.
Winnsboro finished the season with a record of 10-2.