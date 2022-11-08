HALLSVILLE — Canton is headed to the regional tournament in volleyball for the first time in program history.
After splitting the first two sets, No. 5 Canton won sets three and four to win the match 3-1 (25-19, 10-25, 25-22, 25-18). The Eaglettes will now play Aubrey in the Class 4A Region II semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Horn High School.
“Oh my goodness,” Canton head volleyball coach Autumn Loyd said. “It feels like you’re on a high. We talked about at the very beginning of the year that the regional tournament was one of our goals. To see it come to fruition and to see this team do everything they needed to do to get there. And our next goal is state. It’s just a high I guess. I don’t know how else to explain it.
“This team has made history. We had never been undefeated in district, did that. Had never gotten past the second round, made it past round two, and now we’re going to the regional tournament. This is such an amazing group. Why stop now? Let’s keep going.”
Canton trailed 12-10 in the opening set before going on a 7-0 run behind the serving of Morgan Dunn and Airianna Pickens making multiple key hits in that span. Down 24-17, Pleasant Grove scored two straight points on kills by Lauren Stewart, but an errant serve gave Canton the 25-19 decision.
The second set was all Pleasant Grove. It was 2-2 early before a 7-1 Pleasant Grove run. It was 12-7 at one point before the Lady Hawks scored seven straight points and went on a 12-1 run overall. Canton scored twice on a kill by Pickens and a block from Allison Rickman but then a Madison Carpenter kill closed the set for Pleasant Grove.
“I think the second set came down to our serve/receive errors,” Loyd said. “So when we went into set three, I just explained if we cleaned up our serve/receive, it will be a different game for us. They cleaned it up, and we got to see the fruits of that labor, and it was just a whole different ball game. My hitters were able to execute at that point.”
Pleasant Grove led 8-6 in the third set and later 19-17. With the Lady Hawks up 20-19, the Eaglettes went on a 5-0 run behind the serving of Georgia Crayton to go ahead 24-20. Pleasant Grove got a kill by Adi Koller and an ace from Mackenzie Williams, but an error by Pleasant Grove allowed the Eaglettes to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
Canton jumped out to a 17-12 lead in the fourth set. Pleasant Grove got it down to 19-16 with consecutive aces by Collier, but the Eaglettes answered with three straight points, including kills from Haley Luce and Payton Bray.
With the score at 23-18 after an errant serve from Pleasant Grove, Pickens and Dunn teamed up on a block, and Rickman delivered the finishing kill to give Canton (33-7) the victory.
“It’s all the hard work we’ve put in since the beginning of August,” senior Emma Welty said. “It’s day in and day out all the time we’ve spent in the gym. And it’s making history not just for this team, but our school as a whole. Every round we go further, we’re making a name for our school.”