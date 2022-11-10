Longview (10-0) vs. Crosby (6-4)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday/Lobo Stadium, 3012 Airline Road, Longview 75605
Notable
Longview: Jordan Allen (1,478 passing yards, 157 rushing yards, and 18 passing touchdowns) … Taylor Tatum (1,118 rushing yards, 98 receiving yards, 20 rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Jalen Hale (784 receiving yards, 28 rushing yards, 11 receiving touchdowns, and one rushing touchdowns) … Alijah Johnson (583 rushing yards, 82 receiving yards, eight rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns) … Kelvin Washington (275 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Ta’Darion Boone (69 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight pass break-ups, six sacks, four interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and one punt block) … Chase Smith (56 tackles, six tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, one interception, one forced fumble, and one sack) … Kaden Brooks (54 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass break-up) … Daedrion Garrett (53 tackles, five pass break-ups, one interception, and one fumble recovery) … Omarion Watkins (49 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and three sacks)
Crosby: Cyrin Myles (1,297 passing yards, 335 rushing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and eight rushing touchdowns) … Kade Eudy (596 passing yards, 95 receiving yards, 50 rushing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Levi Fontenot (622 rushing yards, 36 kickoff return yards, 31 receiving yards, and four rushing touchdowns)
Did you know: The first football meeting between Longview and Crosby will take place during Friday’s Class 5A Division I bi-district playoff game … Longview has qualified for 22 straight UIL postseasons … The Lobos won the 2018 Class 6A Division II state championship, and were state finalists and semifinalists twice during that stretch … Crosby will make its 17th playoff appearance in the last 18 seasons … The Cougars were a state runner-up once and a state semifinalist twice during that time.
Last Week: Longview 70, West Mesquite 0; Crosby 59, Goose Creek Memorial 13
Up Next: Winner will play either Frisco Lone Star or Richland
---
Whitehouse (8-2) vs. Lucas Lovejoy (7-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; Leopard Stadium, 2350 Estates Parkway, Lucas, 75002
Notable
Whitehouse: QB Josh Green (148 of 231, 2,285 yards, 22 TDs, 5 INT; 158 carries, 685 yards, 15 TDs) … RB Iven Lacy (74 carries, 504 yards, 7 TDs) … WR Jermod McCoy (49 catches, 656 yards, 7 TDs; 2 INT) … WR Decarlton Wilson (49 catches, 948 yards, 11 TDs; 2 INT) … DL LaDarius Pitts (62 tackles, 6 TFL, 5 sacks) … LB Hayden Ross (92 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 sacks)
Lovejoy: LB Payton Pierce … QB Brayden Hagle … WR Parker Livingstone
Did you know: Lovejoy is averaging 51.8 points per game … Whitehouse is averaging 41.1 points per game … The Wildcats’ loss last week ended a four-game winning streak … Pierce is a four-star recruit who is ranked as the No. 10 linebacker nationally by 247Sports. Livingstone is a three-star recruit … Lovejoy was ranked No. 9 in the state before falling to Melissa in the final minute last week. The Leopards had won six straight games before that … All of Lovejoy’s three losses this season have been one-possession games.
Last week: Marshall 42, Whitehouse 17 … Melissa 36, Lovejoy 35
Up next: Winner plays either Dallas South Oak Cliff or Mansfield Summit
---
Lindale (6-4) vs. Vidor (6-4)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; Merrill Green Stadium, 3450 Campus Drive, Bryan, 77802
Notable
Lindale: QB Clint Thurman (111 of 199, 1,521 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INT; 164 carries, 1,218 yards, 13 TDs) … RB Patrick Daniels (105 carries, 511 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Devin Daniels (61 carries, 316 yards, 7 TDs) … WR Marcus Field (35 catches, 610 yards, 10 TDs) … WR Ethan Moriarty (27 catches, 361 yards, 3 TDs) … Ryan Stanton (80 tackles, 6 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 INT) … Wyatt Parker (59 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FR)
Vidor: Dane Villadsen … Jason Watson … Daigan Venable
Did you know: Lindale is averaging 39.7 points per game … Despite having a winning record, Vidor has been outscored 289-283 … Vidor ended the season winning six of seven games after an 0-3 start … When Lindale went to the state championship game in 2020, the Eagles opened the playoffs with a 29-13 win over Vidor.
Last week: Lindale had a bye; Vidor 34, Splendora 7
Up next: Winner plays either Houston Washington or Brazosport
---
Malakoff (9-1) vs. Dallas Madison (5-5)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Tiger Field at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, 3701 West Highway 22, Corsicana, 75110
Notable
Malakoff: QB Mike Jones (144 of 219, 1,791 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INT) … RB Jason Tennyson (137 carries, 941 yards, 16 TDs) … WR Corey Phillips
Dallas Madison: OL Khalon Slaughter … WR Darious Johnson … LB Michael Steele
Did you know: Malakoff is averaging 53.4 points per game in the last seven games after not scoring 30 points in any of its first three games … Malakoff is in the playoffs in the 14th straight season … Both teams have lost to Grandview this season — Malakoff 21-17 and Dallas Madison 59-0.
Last Week: Malakoff 48, Groesbeck 0; Grandview 59, Dallas Madison 0
Up next: Winner plays either Winnsboro or Atlanta
---
Anahuac (8-2) vs. Palestine Westwood (5-5)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; Berton A. Yates Stadium, Longstreet Road at Bybee, Willis, 77378
Notable
Anahuac: RB/LB Landon Corbitt … WR/DE Robert Bailey … OL/DT Jonathon Cooper
Palestine Westwood: QB Lamarion Goodwyn … RB Jordan Williams … WR Josh Davis … DL Myron Melton
Did you know: Anahuac is averaging 40.7 points per game … Westwood had won four straight before last week’s loss to Woodville.
Last Week: Anahuac 50, Tarkington 0; Woodville 19, Palestine Westwood 0
Up next: Winner plays either Franklin or Hallettsville
---
Troup (6-4) vs. Hooks (8-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Rebel Stadium, 100 Rebel Road, Ore City, 75683
Notable
Troup: QB Grayson Hearon (121 of 212, 2,126 yards, 25 TDs, 7 INT) … RB Kevin Pierce (172 carries, 1,209 yards, 21 TDs; 10 catches, 177 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Trae Davis (44 catches, 839 yards, 10 TDs ; 36 carries, 292 yards, 3 TDs; 2 INT) … Tucker Howell (119 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks)
Hooks: QB Trip Baysinger …RB Keyshawn Walls … WR Jatavious Johnson … LB Ripken Birdwell (128 tackles)
Did you know: Troup is averaging 44.6 points per game … Hooks is holding opponents to 18.9 points per game … Hooks has won seven straight games since a 1-2 start … Hooks’ leading tackler Birdwell is a freshman.
Last week: Grand Saline 34, Troup 27; Hooks 41, New Boston 21
Up next: Winner plays either Harmony or New Waverly
---
Hallsville (7-3) vs. Melissa (8-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cardinal Field, 3100 Cardinal Drive, Melissa 75454
Notable
Hallsville: Ol Remington Talasek … OL Drew Jones … OL Jake Seal … OL Gabe Bennett … OL Slayten Donald … QB Jace Moseley (142 of 232, 2,171 yards, 18 TD, 6 interceptions; 156 carries, 1,485 yards, 22 TD) … RB Blayde Bullard (108 carries, 450 yards, 8 TD; 25 catches, 344 yards, 4 TD) … WR Ethan Miller (38 catches, 669 yards, 9 TD) … WR Ashton Garza (43 catches, 642 yards, 5 TD) … Zachary Southard (79 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Andrew Griffin (70 tackles) … Dillon Moralez (59 tackles, 4 sacks, 11 TFL)
Melissa: Trever Ham (336 yards, 3 TD passes last week vs. Lovejoy) … WR Karson Maynard (13 catches, 136 yards, 3 TD last week vs. Lovejoy)
Did you know: Hallsville is in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Bobcats opened the 2015 postseason with a 24-23 win over Ennis and then lost 30-23 to Lancaster. The win over Ennis was Hallsville’s first postseason victory since 2003
Last week: Hallsville 38, Mount Pleasant 8; Melissa 36, Lovejoy 35
Up next: Winner faces Ennis or Dallas Wilson
---
Marshall (6-4) vs. Crandall (8-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday/Maverick Stadium, 1900 Maverick Drive, Marshall 75670
Notable
Marshall: JQ Davis (1,712 rushing yards, 164 kickoff return yards, 34 receiving yards, 20 rushing touchdowns, and one punt return yard) … Davernious Robinson (715 rushing yards, 311 receiving yards, 288 kickoff return yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, and three receiving touchdowns) … Kenneth Villearreal (74 tackles)
Crandall: Luke Moffitt (1,807 passing yards, 567 rushing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 19 receiving yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Chris Abron (1,340 rushing yards, 53 receiving yards, and 19 rushing touchdowns) … Andrew Anderson (992 rushing yards, 51 receiving yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown)
Did you know: The first playoff meeting between Marshall and Crandall will occur during Friday’s Class 5A Division II bi-district matchup … The Mavericks have advanced to the UIL postseason for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons, while the Pirates are making their eighth appearance during that time.
Last Week: Marshall 42, Whitehouse 17; Crandall 57, Princeton 14
Up Next: Winner will play either Dallas Kimball or Midlothian Heritage
---
Kilgore (7-3) vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (6-4)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Abe Martin Stadium, 309 South Medford Drive, Lufkin 75902
Notable
Kilgore: Isaiah Ross (178 carries, 1,712 yards, 16 TD; 12 catches, 177 yards, 2 TD) … DeMarion Van Zandt (114 of 189, 1,530 yards, 15 TD, 3 interceptions) … P.J. Wiley (26 catches, 461 yards, 5 TD; 53 tackles, 12 TFL) … Matthew Tyeskie (26 catches, 386 yards, 6 TD) … Dadrian Franklin (17 catches, 224 yards, 1 TD) … Zaylon Stoker (50 tackles, 5 interceptions) … Demontrell Candie (57 tackles, 7 TFL, 5 sacks, 11 QB pressures) … Matthew Hardy (72 tackles) … Jackson Harris (45 tackles, 4 sacks)
Little Cypress-Mauriceville: Da”marion Morris (27 carries, 223 yards, 6 TD last week vs. Huffman-Hargrave) … Jackson Smith (interception last week vs. Huffman-Hargrave) … Luke McDow (interception last week vs. Huffman-Hargrave) … Dean Reynolds (82 passing yards last week vs. Huffman-Hargrave)
Did you know: Kilgore and Little Cypress-Mauriceville met in the first round of the 2017 playoffs, and Kilgore earned a 49-0 win in the 4A Division I game … Kilgore is in the playoffs for the 12th straight season
Last week: Chapel Hill 32, Kilgore 20; Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, Hargrave 16
Up next: Winner faces El Campo or Houston Worthing
---
Gilmer (9-0) vs. Rusk (6-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler 75701
Notable
Gilmer: Cadon Tennison (1,413 passing yards, 289 rushing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and four rushing touchdowns) … Will Henderson (801 rushing yards, 31 receiving yards, and 12 rushing touchdowns) … Seth Jordan (84 tackles)
Rusk: Aiden McCown (2,312 passing yards, 780 rushing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, and 11 rushing touchdowns) … Brailen Trawick (1,047 receiving yards and 19 receiving touchdowns) … Tarrant Sunday (78 tackles)
Did you know: Gilmer owns a 22-year UIL postseason streak, while Rusk has reached the playoff in the last seven seasons … This will be a Class 4A Division II bi-district battle.
Last Week: Gilmer 44, Pittsburg 14; Canton 35, Rusk 34
Up Next: Winner will play Gainesville or Sunnyvale
---
Jefferson (8-2) vs. Mineola (5-5)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday/Panther Stadium, 3101 Spring Hill Road, Longview 75605
Notable
Jefferson: Luke McMullen (792 rushing yards, 516 receiving yards, 153 kickoff return yards, 73 punt return yards, six rushing touchdowns, and six receiving touchdowns) … Chris Bowman (811 passing yards, 293 rushing yards, 173 receiving yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, eight passing touchdowns, and three receiving touchdowns) … Datravion Smith (122 tackles)
Mineola: Dawson Pendergrass (2,797 rushing yards, 420 passing yards, 109 receiving yards, 34 rushing touchdowns, five passing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … TJ Moreland (405 passing yards, 160 rushing yards, 12 receiving yards, three passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown) … Adam Blalock (132 tackles)
Did you know: Jefferson will compete in its sixth UIL postseason in the last seven years … Mineola will battle in its ninth playoff in the last 10 years … This will be a Class 3A Division I bi-district playoff game.
Last Week: Jefferson 50, Sabine 14; Mineola 42, Commerce 38
Up Next: Winner will play Fairfield or Grandview
---
Tatum (6-4) vs. Mount Vernon (8-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday/Sam Parker Field, 2801 Old Paris Road, Mount Pleasant 75455
Notable
Tatum: Cole Watson (1,336 rushing yards, 577 passing yards, 25 rushing touchdowns, and four passing touchdowns) … Carson Gonzalez (744 rushing yards, 350 receiving yards, 30 passing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, four receiving touchdowns, and one passing touchdown) … Cayden Tatum (127 receiving yards, 112 rushing yards, 71 tackles, one receiving touchdown, and one rushing touchdown)
Mount Vernon: Mackenzie McGill (2,130 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns) … Boone Morris (121 tackles, 42 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks) … Cade Monroe (110 tackles)
Did you know: Mount Vernon has advanced to its seventh consecutive UIL postseason, while Tatum is participating in its third straight playoff … The Tigers defeated the Eagles 32-26 in the 2018 Class 3A Division I bi-district round.
Last Week: Tatum 63, Atlanta 27; Pottsboro 47, Mount Vernon 28
Up Next: Winner will play Mexia or West
---
West Rusk (8-2) vs. Omaha Paul Pewitt (2-7)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday/Pirate Stadium, 300 North Texas Street, Pittsburg 75686
Notable
West Rusk: Andon Mata (2,150 passing yards, 664 rushing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and nine rushing touchdowns) … Noah Murphy (959 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, and 12 receiving yards) … Xander Mason (112 tackles)
Omaha Paul Pewitt: Hayden Green (1,010 rushing yards, 368 passing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, and two passing touchdowns) … James Byrd (905 rushing yards, 44 tackles, 39 receiving yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, and 11 kickoff return yards) … Isaac Hodges (44 tackles)
Did you know: Paul Pewitt has advanced to 15 straight UIL postseasons, while West Rusk will participate in its 12th playoff during that time … This will be a Class 3A Division II bi-district playoff game.
Last Week: West Rusk 49, Edgewood 42; Paul Pewitt 46, Paris Chisum 12
Up Next: Winner will play Hemphill or Waskom
---
Waskom (5-4) vs. Hemphill (9-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday/John Herbert Eakin Stadium, 836 Bear Drive, Timpson 75975
Notable
Waskom: Tsean Hamilton (109 carries, 653 yards, 7 TD), Elijah Morris (31 carries, 441 yards, 6 TD) ... Diego Smith (33 carries, 501 yards, 7 TD) ... Trey Stevenson (114 tackles, 21 TFL, 9 sacks) ... Layton Luster (51 tackles, 11 TFL)
Hemphill: Omarion Smith … Jay Blake … Kam Arrington
Did you know: Waskom has qualified for nine UIL postseasons in the last 10 seasons, while Hemphill has advanced to five of the last six … This will be a Class 3A Division II bi-district playoff matchup.
Last Week: Waskom 48, Hughes Springs 30; Hemphill: Off
Up Next: Winner will play Paul Pewitt or West Rusk
---
Harmony (5-5) vs. New Waverly (7-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Bruce Field, 480 Royal Street, Athens, 75751
Notable
Harmony: Boston Seahorn (1,337 passing yards, 750 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards, 14 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Evan Webber (701 rushing yards, 51 receiving yards, 48 kickoff return yards, and 11 rushing touchdowns) … Jake Shannon (60 tackles)
New Waverly: Evan Erwin … Will Larrison … Jeremy Miles
Did you know: Harmony has advanced to eight straight UIL postseasons, while New Waverly has qualified for the last three playoffs … This will be a Class 3A Division II bi-district meeting.
Last Week: Daingerfield 48, Harmony 21; Newton 81, New Waverly 34
Up Next: Winner will play Hooks or Troup
---
Harleton (6-4) vs. Honey Grove (8-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Buffalo Stadium, 8160 U.S. Highway 69, Lone Oak 75453
Notable
Harleton: Blaine Cornelius (448 passing yards, 414 rushing yards, and eight rushing touchdowns) … Carson Wallace (477 passing yards and 23 rushing yards) … Draven Ring (495 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns)
Honey Grove: Ryelan Morris … Deon Morris … Levi Beavers
Did you know: Harleton has qualified for its fourth straight postseason, while Honey Grove is making its first playoff appearance since 2019 … This will be a Class 2A Division I bi-district matchup.
Last Week: Harleton 38, Ore City 20; Honey Grove 55, Como-Pickton 0
Up Next: Winner will play Centerville or Shelbyville
---
Carlisle (9-1) vs. Evadale (3-7)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday/Tiger Stadium, 500 East Caroline Street, Trinity 75862
Notable
Carlisle: Fernando Espinoza (2,169 passing yards, 29 rushing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown) … Brody Eaves (1,502 rushing yards, 417 receiving yards, 158 kickoff return yards, 26 rushing touchdowns, and four receiving touchdowns) … Chucky Martinez (75 tackles)
Evadale: Gary Farr (1,438 passing yards, 534 rushing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and 10 rushing touchdowns) … Ethan Buford (548 receiving yards, 104 kickoff return yards, 81 punt return yards, and five receiving touchdowns) … Landon Wright (73 tackles)
Did you know: Carlisle will participate in its 10th straight UIL postseason, while Evadale is making its 17th consecutive appearance … This will be a Class 2A Division II bi-district contest.
Last Week: Alto 36, Carlisle 31; Evadale 39, Hull-Daisetta 16
Up Next: Winner will play Clarksville or Wortham
---
Overton (2-8) vs. Lovelady (9-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Dragon Stadium, 4310 Appleby Sand Road, Nacogdoches 75961
Notable
Overton: Bryce Still (1,768 passing yards, 563 rushing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and five rushing touchdowns) … Isaiah Hawkins (852 receiving yards, 103 rushing yards, and seven receiving touchdowns) … Kash Fletcher (112 tackles)
Lovelady: Shaun Easterling ... Brandon Fry ... Landen LeBlanc
Did you know: Overton is making its first UIL playoff appearance since 2016, while Lovelady is in the dance for 14th consecutive year … This will be a Class 2A Division II bi-district playoff matchup.
Last Week: Tenaha 51, Overton 14; Lovelady 28, Deweyville 14
Up Next: Winner will play Dawson or Maud
---
Union Hill (10-0) vs. Gorman (8-2)
When/Where: 6 p.m. Friday, Yellow Jacket Stadium, 1008 East 8th Street, Ferris 75125
Notable
Union Hill: Logan Dunn (21 of 41, 470 yards, 15 TD, 1 interception; 2 TD rushing) … Jayke Bass (99 carries, 1,393 yards, 24 TD) … Devin Espnoza (59 carries, 827 yards, 19 TD; 3 catches, 101 yards, 2 TD) … Daniel Dunn (50 carries, 494 yards, 8 TD) … Carlos Mendoza (15 catches, 361 yards, 7 TD) …
Gorman: Joseph Rainey (29 of 62, 521 yards, 8 Td, 1 interception; 127 carries, 1,068 yards) … Nash Guthery (49 carries, 460 yards, 6 TD) … Eli Martinez (9 catches, 265 yards, 2 TD)
Did you know: Union Hill has outscored opponents 93-0 the past two weeks … Union Hill and Gorman have one common opponent – Lingleville. Union Hill defeated Lingleville 46-0 back on Sept. 8
Last week: Union Hill 45, Campbell 0; Gorman 83, Lingleville 35
Up next: Winner faces Abbot or Milford
---
Leverett’s Chapel (9-1) vs. Leakey (4-5)
When/Where: 5 p.m. Friday, Holy Trinity Field, 6608 W. Adams Avenue, Temple 76502
Notable
Leverett’s Chapel: DeMarion Brown (122 passing yards, 3 TD; 179 rushing yards, 2 TD vs. Burkeville last week) … De’Quincy Brown (1 TD pass, 1 TD rushing, 5 catches, 31 yards, 1 TD receiving last week vs. Burkeville) … Nathan Pierson … Eduardo Espinosa … Carson Ford … Dylan Harris
Did you know: Leveret’s Chapel has scored 69, 80 and 70 points in its last three games
Last week: Leverett’s Chapel 70, Burkeville 20; Leakey 40, Prairie Lee 28
Up next: Winner faces Irion County or May