NEW CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill extended its win streak to seven games following the Bulldogs’ 48-28 win over Athens on Thursday night at Bulldog Stadium.
The District 9-4A Division I football game was originally scheduled for Friday, but on Thursday morning decided to move it to Thursday due to the potential inclement weather forecast.
The going was tough for the Hornets (2-8, 0-5) right out of the gate with three of the first four snaps going over the heads over the quarterback and punter, giving the Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0) great field position to score their first touchdown of the night, a 29-yard TD run by Rickey Stewart.
The second touchdown for the Bulldogs was a 70-yard bomb that Demetrius Brisbon uncorked to Deuce McGregor, making it a quick 14-0 lead for Chapel Hill.
The Hornets responded with a 62-yard touchdown of their own when quarterback Ty Arroyo found Jorien Ray running free past the Bulldog secondary.
The 14-7 score was the closest the Hornets came to upsetting the Bulldogs. The game got out of hand for the Hornets when their sideline got multiple penalties caused by the coaching staff, costing Athens field position, drives and eventually points.
Brisbon was sensational, finishing with three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown that had both home and away stands in awe. Stewart finished with over 100 yards on the ground yet again with two scores to add to his consistent production.
The Bulldogs are playing some of their best football down the stretch and they are going to need to continue to do so with the playoffs just around the corner.
As for Athens, it’s streak of seven games in the loss column. Next week is their season finale against Palestine. The contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Bruce Field in Athens.
The district championship will be on the line on Nov. 4 as Chapel Hill tangles with the Kilgore Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0). The contest has a 7:30 p.m. start at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.