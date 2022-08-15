Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 6 team in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll: the Kilgore Bulldogs.

Kilgore went into the 2021 season with a head coach not named Mike since 1994. In Clint Fuller’s first season at the helm, the Bulldogs went 11-2 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs in their 11th consecutive postseason appearance. Kilgore has only missed the playoffs twice since 1995 (in 2006 and 2010).

Poll history: Kilgore has been ranked in every version of the poll since its inception in 2019. The Bulldogs’ highest ranking is No. 5, which they landed at in the final two weeks of the 2021 season. No. 11 has been the most common spot for the Bulldogs, landing there six times. This is Kilgore’s fifth time at No. 6.

That dude: Da’Marion Van Zandt. The senior signal caller threw for 2,200 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. His most important stat was 11 victories, becoming the first Kilgore quarterback to achieve that since 2013. This year, he will look to become the first Kilgore quarterback to play for a state championship since 2013.

