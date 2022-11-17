Chapel Hill (9-2) vs. Bay City (8-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; ParkwayFamily.com Field at George Turner Stadium, 1700 Wilson Road, Humble, 77338
Notable
Chapel Hill: QB Demetrius Brisbon (99 of 158, 1,662 yards, 28 TDs, 11 INT; 89 carries, 952 yards, 11 TDs) … RB Rickey Stewart (156 carries, 1,731 yards, 14 TDs) … OL/DL Keviyan Huddleston … ATH Deuce McGregor (32 catches, 839 yards, 15 TDs) … LB Trevor Brooks (92 tackles, 23 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FR) … LB Da’Veon Ross (118 tackles, 12 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 INT, 4 FF, 2 FR)
Bay City: Alex Estrada (72 of 155, 1,246 yards, 13 TDs, 6 INT; 59 carries, 134 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Jada Andrews (170 carries, 1,454 yards, 12 TDs) … WR Brice Turner (18 catches, 442 yards, 5 TDs) … Ayden Smith (101 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 FR) … Carlon Jones (91 tackles, 25 TFL, 13 sacks))
Did you know: Chapel Hill has won nine straight games since an 0-2 start. The Bulldogs are averaging 51.1 points per game in that span, including three games scoring at least 62 points … Both teams start sophomore quarterbacks and sophomore running backs … Bay City is holding opponents to 13.7 points per game. The Blackcats have posted four shutouts … This is Bay City’s most wins in a season since 2004 … Chad Morris — the former head coach at Eustace, Elysian Fields, Stephenville, Lake Travis, SMU, Arkansas and Allen — was the head coach at Bay City from 2000-02, including two consecutive 14-win seasons. Bay City won a state title in 2000 under Morris and returned to the championship game in 2001 under Morris and also played for a state title most recently in 2003 under Alan Cherry. The Blackcats have won two state titles (1983 and 2000) … This is Bay City’s first trip to the playoffs since 2018 … Chapel Hill has won seven playoff games since 2020 and won state titles in 1989 and 2011.
Last Week: Chapel Hill 45, Livingston 36; Bay City 57, Houston Yates 0
Up next: Winner plays either Lumberton or Stafford
———
Brazosport (6-5) vs. Lindale (7-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Bernard Birkelbach Field at Georgtown ISD Athletic Complex, 2275 North Austin Ave., Georgetown, 78626
Notable
Brazosport: QB/DB Randon Fontenette (71 of 159, 918 yards, 8 TDs, 7 INT; 160 carries, 853 yards, 11 TDs; 61 tackles, 2 INT) … RB Xavier Butler (172 carries, 1,134 yards, 12 TDs) … LB Kaiden Shoemake (97 tackles, 6 TFL) … LB Darius Roberson (97 tackles, 7 FF)
Lindale: QB Clint Thurman (118 of 208, 1,702 yards, 20 TDs, 7 INT; 170 carries, 1,296 yards, 15 TDs) … RB Patrick Daniels (105 carries, 511 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Devin Daniels (74 carries, 408 yards, 7 TDs) … WR Marcus Field (38 catches, 738 yards, 11 TDs) … WR Ethan Moriarty (27 catches, 361 yards, 3 TDs) … Ryan Stanton (94 tackles, 6 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 INT) … Wyatt Parker (65 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sack, 2 FR) … OL Casey Poe … OL Will Hutchens … OL Trey Mazratian
Did you know: Lindale is averaging 40.2 points per game … Lindale has scored at least 43 points in four straight games and six of the last seven … Brazosport is being outscored 251-229 this season … The Exporters scored 14 total points in their three district losses to Bay City, Stafford and El Campo … Brazosport has been in the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, but last week, it won its first playoff game since 2017 … Lindale has won at least one playoff game in all of the past three seasons.
Last week: Brazosport 27, Houston Washington 18; Lindale 45, Vidor 23
Up next: Winner plays either El Campo or Kilgore
———
Mineola (6-5) vs. Grandview (9-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; E.H. Hanby Stadium, 410 E. Davis, Mesquite, 75149
Notable
Mineola: QB Dawson Pendergrass (27 of 53, 449 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INT; 327 carries, 3,018 yards, 37 TDs; 16 tackles, 2 INT) … WR Braydon Alley (20 catches, 299 yards, 4 TDs) … Adam Blalock (139 tackles, 6 TFL)
Grandview: WR/CB Kason English … QB Ryder Hayes … TE/LB Braden Price
Did you know: Mineola has won at least one playoff game in all of the past three seasons … Grandview has missed the playoffs just once (2014) since 2004. The Zebras won state titles in 2018 and 2019 … Mineola won a state title in 2016 and lost in the title game in 2014 … Mineola and Grandview both have won three straight games … Grandview is averaging 49 points per game and holding opponents to 12.1 points per game … Mineola is averaging 36.4 points per game and allowing 35.6 points per game.
Last Week: Mineola 31, Jefferson 13; Grandview 42, Fairfield 7
Up Next: Winner plays either Pottsboro or Whitney
———
Malakoff (10-1) vs. Winnsboro (10-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler, 75701
Notable
Malakoff: QB Mike Jones (151 of 230, 1,924 yards, 22 TDs, 4 INT) … RB Jason Tennyson (143 carries, 1,005 yards, 19 TDs) … WR Corey Phillips (45 catches, 521 yards, 4 TDs)
Winnsboro: QB Kyler Finney (172 of 282, 3,131 yards, 40 TDs, 6 INT; 111 carries, 859 yards, 15 TDs) … WR Malik Reddic (35 catches, 599 yards, 11 TDs) … WR Hayden Deaton (50 catches, 1,031 yards, 15 TDs) … WR Will Wilcox (36 catches, 704 yards, 6 TDs) … Angel Hernandez
Did you know: Malakoff is averaging 54.5 points per game in the last eight games after not scoring 30 points in any of its first three games … Malakoff is in the playoffs in the 14th straight season … The losses for Malakoff and Winnsboro were by a total of five points … Malakoff is outscoring opponents 510-103, and Winnsboro is outscoring opponents 513-248 … This is Malakoff’s 10th consecutive season with at least nine wins … Winnsboro didn’t make the playoffs last year and is in the postseason for just the third time since 2017. This is Winnsboro’s first 10-win season since 2008. A victory would set a school record for wins in a season by the Raiders.
Last Week: Malakoff 62, Dallas Madison 0; Winnsboro 28, Atlanta 14
Up next: Winner plays either West or Mount Vernon
———
Timpson (11-0) vs. Frankston (9-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium, 800 Salem Road, Rusk, 75785
Notable
Timpson: QB Terry Bussey … WR Vosky Howard … Amare Bruton
Frankston: QB Reese Hicks (49 of 112, 788 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INT; 169 carries, 1,437 yards, 13 TDs; 34 tackles, 4 sacks, 17 TFL) … Kaymon Davis (101 carries, 681 yards, 5 TDs; 4 INT) … Tyler Rogers (76 carries, 734 yards, 11 TDs; 139 tackles, 26 TFL, 2 FF) … Jared Cook (139 tackles, 5 sacks, 45 TFL, 5 FF, 1 FR)
Did you know: Timpson is averaging 53.4 points per game … Frankston has won six of its last seven games with the lone setback coming to Beckville, 55-0. Timpson defeated Beckville 53-22 in the season opener … Timpson is in the playoffs for the 10th time in the last 11 seasons after missing the postseason the previous seven seasons … Frankston is in the playoffs for the third straight season after missing the postseason in the previous six seasons.
Last Week: Timpson 60, Groveton 3; Frankston 47, Wolfe City 34
Up Next: Winner plays either Centerville or Honey Grove
———
Aubrey (9-2) vs. Center (8-3)
When/Where: 6 p.m. Saturday; Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler, 75701
Notable
Aubrey: QB Blayne Polen … RB Kai Bagley … WR Jett Runion
Center: QB Emonte Cross (106 of 202, 1,917 yards, 27 TDs, 4 INT; 59 carries, 458 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Kaden Dixon (233 carries, 2,128 yards, 32 TDs) … WR Jamarion Evans (47 catches, 882 yards, 12 TDs; 6 INT, 2 FF) … Eric Allen (120 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 FR)
Did you know: Aubrey is averaging 48.5 points per game … Center is averaging 53.7 points per game … Center has scored at least 63 points in three straight games and in all but one of its wins this year.
Last Week: Aubrey 63, Dallas Lincoln 12; Center 67, Liberty-Eylau 21
Up Next: Winner plays either Caddo Mills or Texarkana Pleasant Grove
———
Kilgore (8-3) vs. El Campo (9-2)
When/Where: 1 p.m. Friday, Randall Reed Stadium, 21360 Valley Ranch Parkway, New Caney 77357
Notable
Kilgore: OL Justin Flores … OL Undreavion Brown … OL Braquan Moye … OL Colby Grimes … OL Jordan Jackson … OL Emmanuel Young … OL Braydon Nelson … Isaiah Ross (201 carries, 1,925 yards, 19 TD; 14 catches, 185 yards, 2 Td) … Da’Marion Van Zandt (125 of 207, 1,609 yards, 15 TD, 3 interceptions) … P.J. Wiley (30 catches, 491 yards, 5 TD; 56 tackles, 12 TFL) … Matthew Tyeskie (28 catches, 407 yards, 6 TD) … Dadrian Franklin (19 catches, 236 yards, 1 TD; 57 tackles) … Zaylon Stoker (56 tackles, 7 interceptions) … Demontrell Candie (61 tackles, 5 sacks) … Matthew Hardy (81 tackles)
El Campo: Oliver Miles (12 of 29, 215 yards, 3 TD, 2 interceptions; 67 carries, 696 yards, 6 TD) … Rueben Owens (192 carries, 1,645 yards, 23 TD; 7 catches, 101 yards, 1 TD) … Stephen Norman (98 carries, 711 yards, 8 TD) .. Ladarian Lewis (3 interceptions)
Did you know: Kilgore and El Campo have met four times in the playoffs, and Kilgore is 3-1 against the Ricebirds. The Bulldogs won 18-0 in a 4A Division II third-round game on the way to a state championship in 2004. El Campo notched a 31-23 win in a 4A Division I game in 2015, and Kilgore won 4A Division I second-round games in 2017 (24-9) and 2020 (27-14)
Last week: Kilgore 28, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6; El Campo 49, Worthing 7
Up next: The winner will face Brazosport or Lindale next week
———
Gilmer (10-0) vs. Gainesville (5-6)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, 2411 West Scyene Road, Mesquite 75149
Notable
Gilmer: OL Sean Wallace … OL Javerian Martin … OL Brayden Seymour … OL Lucas Cano … OL Eliezer Posada … Cadon Tennison (103 of 166, 1,497 yards, 15 TD, 10 interceptions; 56 carries, 302 yards, 4 TD) … Ashton Haynes (92 carries, 826 yards, 15 TD; 9 catches, 103 yards, 3 TD) … Will Henderson (98 carries, 867 yards, 12 TD) … Rohan Fluellen (32 catches, 471 yards, 5 TD; 4 interceptions) … Aron Bell (68 tackles, 11 QB pressures, 10 TFL) … Seth Jordan (92 tackles, 22 QB pressures, 5 sacks, 17 TFL) … Braelyn Ward (83 tackles, 17 TFL, 17 QB pressures)
Gainesville: Cade Searcy (115 of 218, 1,521 yards, 15 TD, 11 interceptions; 127 carries, 1,070 yards, 7 TD) … Tre Bell (124 carries, 626 yards, 4 TD; 14 catches, 116 yards) … Ladanian White (29 catches, 198 yards) … Jesse Luna (24 catches, 474 yards, 6 TD) … Alexis Huerta (75 tackles) … Steven Zamora (4 sacks)
Did you know: This is the first meeting between Gilmer and Gainesville … Gilmer is in the playoffs for the 43rd time in school history and the 22nd year in a row, and the Buckeyes have a 44-31-3 playoff record all-time
Last week: Gilmer 25, Rusk 7; Gainesville 35, Sunnyvale 24
Up next: The winner will face Carthage or Van Alstyne next week
———
Carthage (11-0) vs. Van Alstyne (7-4)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, Summerhill Road and West 12th Street, Texarkana 75501
Notable
Carthage: OL Keystone Allison … OL Brandon Allison … OL Davion Wallace … OL Johnny Lewis … OL Cash Courtney … Connor Cuff (11 of 229, 2,760 yards, 39 touchdowns, 3 interceptions) … LaRandion Dowden (103 carries, 835 yards, 15 TD) … KD Beechum (85 carries, 461 yards, 4 TD) … Noah Paddie (38 catches, 881 yards, 12 TD) … Montrel Hatten (47 catches, 793 yards, 15 TD) … Deiontae Marry (92 tackles, 21 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries, 3 sacks) … Viencent Cabada (71 tackles, 10 TFL) … Amajah Lewis (56 tackles, 16 TFL, 10 QB pressures, 3 sacks) … Klayton Ingram (66 tackles, 16 TFL, 5 sacks) … Colt Hodges (43 tackles, 16 TFL, 17 QB pressures, 5 sacks)
Van Alstyne: Dakota Howard (19 carries, 240 yards, 3 TD; 62-yard punt return for TD last week) … Jaden Mahan (25 carries, 144 yards, 3 TD last week) …
Did you know: Carthage has been to the playoffs in 16 straight seasons and have advanced to the second round in all 16 of those seasons – winning eight state championships
Last week: Carthage 42, Pittsburg 7; Van Alstyne 55, Ford 27
Up next: The winner will face Gilmer or Gainesville next week
———
Harmony (6-5) vs. Hooks (9-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sam Parker Field, 2801 Old Paris Road, Mount Pleasant 75455
Notable
Harmony: OL Landen Wilkerson … OL Jerry Sullivan … Ol Casen Cox … OL Eli Pool … OL Jake Shannon … Boston Seahorn … Evan Webber … Weston Seahorn … Will Young … Tucker Tittle … Jake Shannon
Hooks: Trip Baysinger (111 of 173, 1,696 yards, 20 TD, 2 interceptions; 73 carries, 521 yards, 10 TD) … Keyshawn Walls (222 carries, 1,784 yards, 20 TD) … Jatavious Johnson (47 catches, 689 yards, 8 TD) … Ripken Birdwell (106 tackles, 9 TFL) … Logan Baker (99 tackles) … Daniel Godfrey (4 sacks)
Did you know: Harmony has been to the playoffs eight seasons in a row, and last week’s playoff win was the first postseason victory for the Eagles since 2019 … Hooks has been a playoff team four seasons in a row and eight of the last nine years
Last week: Harmony 25, New Waverly 20; Hooks 34, Troup 14
Up next: The winner will face West Rusk or Waskom next week
———
Daingerfield (9-2) vs. De Kalb (9-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Gerald Prim Stadium, 1000 Houston Street, Sulphur Springs 75482
Notable
Daingerfield: OL Jykeelin Frazier … OL Marlon Hayes … OL Trey Wallace … OL Zeke Crane … OL Lathan Hudson … Aeryn Hampton (54 catches, 1,154 yards, 13 TD) … D’Co Wright (161 carries, 1,312 yards, 17 TD; 8 catches, 134 yards, 2 TD) … Chase Johnson (156 of 269, 3,197 yards, 39 TD, 6 interceptions; 78 carries, 561 yards, 4 TD) … Jakevian Rodgers (45 catches, 1,017 yards, 9 TD)
De Kalb: Amar Love (3 rushing TD last week) … Kiondre Schlesinger … Conrad Crouch (TD receiving, INT return for TD last week)
Did you know: Daingerfield and De Kalb have met one other time in the playoffs, with Daingerfield winning 27-12 in a 1968 class 2A first-round game. The Tigers went on to win the state championship that season, the first of six state titles for the Daingerfield program
Last week: Daingerfield 41, Anderson-Shiro 6; De Kalb 42, Edgewood 40
Up next: The winner will face Newton or New Boston next week
———
Beckville (10-1) vs. Joaquin (8-2)
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium, North University at East College, Nacogdoches 75961
Notable
Beckville: OL Brady Davis … OL Ely Sanders … OL Landon Bennett … OL Micah English … OL Levi LaGrone … Calan Castles (79 of 136, 1,697 yards, 24 TD, 4 interceptions; 79 carries, 412 yards, 4 TD; 94 tackles, 9 TFL, 8 QB pressures) … J’Koby Williams (1 TD passing; 98 carries, 1,483 yards, 26 TD; 23 catches, 615 yards, 10 TD; 2 KR for TD; 4 sacks, 2 interceptions) … Bo Hammons (86carries, 983 yards, 18 Td; 17 catches, 355 yards, 6 TD; 83 tackles, 4 sacks, 13 TFL, 2 interceptions) … Jorden Prince (50 carries, 430 yards, 4 TD) … JT Smith (13 catches, 266 yards, 3 TD) …
Joaquin: Cole Bragg … Malik Stotts … Khoen Baker … Maddox Hutchins
Did you know: Beckville and Joaquin have met one other time in the playoffs, with Beckville notching a 50-25 win over the Rams in 2021 first-round Class 2A Division I game … Since scoring 22 points in a season-opening loss, Beckville has scored at least 42 points in 10 straight games – topping 70 points twice and scoring at least 50 points in nine straight games
Last week: Beckville 77, Rivercrest 7; Joaquin 61, Leon o
Up next: The winner will face Cooper or Corrigan-Camden next week
———
Carlisle (10-1) vs. Wortham (9-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, 1600 South Loop 256, Palestine 75801
Notable
Carlisle: OL Mario Sainz … OL Carlos Loredo … OL Angel Garza … OL Trent Sartain … OL Ramiro Camacho … OL Alan Rocha … Fernando Espinoza (122 of 191, 2,359 yards, 22 TD, 3 interceptions) … Brody Eaves (114 carries, 1,741 yards, 33 TD; 16 catches, 423 yards, 4 TD; 4 interceptions) … Trent Eaves (27 catches, 541 yards, 5 TD; 5 interceptions) … Clayton Hart (32 catches, 569 yards, 6 TD) … Chucky Martinez (75 tackles) … Erik Garza (60 tackles, 5 sacks) … Chop Hernandez (5 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries)
Wortham: Ryken Lewis (65 of 109, 1,144 yards, 15 TD, 5 interceptions; 58 carries, 353 yards, 5 TD) … Tanner Bean (182 carries, 1,543 yards, 32 TD) … Jon Ross Black (82 tackles) … Yancey Bean (6 sacks)
Did you know: Carlisle made the playoffs three times from 1970-2006, but since 2006 the Indians have been in the postseason 14 times
Last week: Carlisle 74, Evadale 14; Wortham 54, Clarksville 6
Up next: The winner will face Lovelady or Maud next week
———
Union Hill (11-0) vs. Abbott (11-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, 822 West Mason Street, Mabank 75147
Notable
Union Hill: Jayke Bass (147 yards, 3 TD last week vs. Gorman) … Devin Espinoza (88 rushing yards, 2 TD; 31 passing yards; 2 interceptions on defense last week) … Logan Dunn (1 TD rushing, 1 TD passing, 1 interception on defense last week) … Macen Clark … Daniel Roberts … Daniel Dunn (1 interception, 1 fumble recovery last week)
Abbott: Riley Sustala (3 TD last week vs. Milford) … Karsyn Johnson … Hayden Pustejovsky … Isaiah Singleton Brooks … Will Kazda
Did you know: Union Hill and Abbott are meeting for the third time in the playoffs, and Union Hill has won both previous meetings – 60-22 in a 2016 second-round game and 76-42 in a 2020 second-round battle … Union Hill has allowed six total points in its last three games … Abbott has given up 44 points all season, and has seven shutouts to its credit
Last week: Union Hill 48, Gorman 6; Abbott 56, Milford 10
Up next: The winner will face Gordon or Blum next week